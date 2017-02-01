Union Budget 2017: About Rs 180 crore for training of babus

About Rs 180 crore has been allocated to the Personnel Ministry for 2017-18 to augment training facilities for bureaucrats. (Source: PTI Photo) About Rs 180 crore has been allocated to the Personnel Ministry for 2017-18 to augment training facilities for bureaucrats. (Source: PTI Photo)

About Rs 180 crore has been allocated to the Personnel Ministry for 2017-18 to augment training facilities for bureaucrats. Of the total, Rs 60.61 crore has been earmarked for the Ministry to meet establishment-related expenditure of Delhi-based Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) and Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

Both the ISTM and LBSNAA hold several training programmes to equip IAS, IPS and IFoS officers and all other levels of secretarial functionaries with adequate exposure to rules, regulations and aptitude. Another Rs 119.37 crore has been allocated under a separate head for training schemes that include upgradation of LBSNAA to a centre of excellence and for augmentation of training facilities at ISTM.

In all, Rs 179.98 crore has been earmarked for this purpose to the Personnel Ministry as against Rs 179.17 crore given to it for the financial year ending next-month end.

A sum of Rs 25.42 crore has been allocated for transparency watchdog Central Information Commission (CIC) and government’s head hunter Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) for the next fiscal.

About Rs 28 crore has been given to the CIC and PESB for 2016-17.

The grant is for establishment-related expenditure of both the bodies.

The CIC has also been allocated Rs 25.47 crore for construction of its office building, dak digitisation, setting up of video conferencing facilities, setting up of call centre and establishment of wing for transparency and accountability studies for the Commission.

Central Administrative Tribunals (CATs), which are entrusted with the redressal of grievances of public servants, have been allocated Rs 105.81 crore for 2017-18 to meet establishment-related expenditure. It has been given Rs 104.62 crore for the ongoing financial year.

The government has also allocated Rs 1.5 crore for 2017-18 under the provision meant for reimbursement to state governments towards House Building Advances paid to all India service (IAS, IPS and IFoS) officers.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts various recruitment examination for central government jobs, has been allocated Rs 197.32 crore to meet establishment-related expenditure including those on the conduct of examinations for recruitment of lower grade staff in central ministries or departments etc.

The allocation for SSC is Rs 112.11 crore for the current fiscal.