Union Budget 2017: 50 pc cut in Lokpal’s budget; no change in outlay for CVC

There has been 50 per cent cut in budget for anti-corruption body Lokpal to Rs 4.29 crore for 2017-18. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has been allocated Rs 27.68 crore for the next fiscal, the same amount given to the probity watchdog for 2016-17.

An amount of Rs 8.58 crore was allocated to the Lokpal for the current financial year. However, the allocation was later revised to nil as the anti-corruption body could not be set up.

The Rs 4.29 crore grant outlined by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Union Budget on Wednesday is for establishment and construction-related charged expenditure for the Lokpal.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, (also known as Lokpal) provides for the establishment of Lokpal for the Union and Lokayuktas for the states to inquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries. The government has not yet established Lokpal.

The 2017-18 outlay for the CVC is to meet secretariat expenditure.