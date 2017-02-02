Dr. Udit Raj Thanks Finance Minister for Reform in SCP/TSP

Dr. Udit Raj, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and National Chairman, All India Confederation of SC/ST Organizations thanked the Finance Minister Shri Arun Jaitley for implementing outcome-based monitoring by the Niti Aayog for Special Component Plan (SCP)and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) budgets while presenting the General Budget 2017-18 in Parliament on Thursday. (Representational Image) Dr. Udit Raj, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and National Chairman, All India Confederation of SC/ST Organizations thanked the Finance Minister Shri Arun Jaitley for implementing outcome-based monitoring by the Niti Aayog for Special Component Plan (SCP)and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) budgets while presenting the General Budget 2017-18 in Parliament on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Dr. Udit Raj, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and National Chairman, All India Confederation of SC/ST Organizations thanked the Finance Minister Shri Arun Jaitley for implementing outcome-based monitoring by the Niti Aayog for Special Component Plan (SCP)and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) budgets while presenting the General Budget 2017-18 in Parliament on Thursday. Dr. Udit Raj referred to demands he had made to the Shri Arun Jaitley vide his D.O. letters dated 31st January 2016 and 21st November 2016, and his meeting in this regard with Shri Arun Jaitley in February 2016 requesting that a separate unit should be created in the Niti Aayog under a Principal Advisor for SCP with adequate staff to appraise the Annual SCP Plans of Central Ministries/ Departments, finalize the allocation and to evaluate the outcomes at the end of the financial year.

Dr. Udit Raj thanked Shri Arun Jaitley for implementing outcome-based monitoring for SCP/TSP plans and requested that such funds be deployed with a particular focus on education, income generation and access to basic amenities in SC/ST localities in the country. He also thanked the Minister for increasing allocation under SCP in the year 2017-18 to Rs. 52,393 crore from Rs. 38,833 crore in 2016-17, an increase of 35% and for increasing allocation under TSP in the year 2017-18 to Rs. 31,920 crore from Rs. 24,005 crore in 2016-17.

Dr. Udit Raj again reiterated his long pending demand that a comprehensive legislation be introduced in Parliament for proper implementation of SCP/TSP funds on the lines of the Andhra Pradesh SC/ST Sub Plan Act, 2013 to codify the various improvements required for proper implementation of SCP and TSP. He also said that he had raised this issue many times in Parliament, and requested that such changes be made at the earliest so that SCP/TSP funds become non-lapsable and non-divertible.

The All India Confederation of SC/ST Organizations under the leadership of Dr. Udit Raj, was formed in 1997 to fight against 5 anti-reservation orders, and they began to fight through rallies, agitations, etc. The rally organised by the Parisangh on 11th December 2000 at Ramlila Maidan,

New Delhi was one of the largest in the history of independent India; this built pressure on the Government. The 81st, 82nd and 85th Constitutional Amendments were passed and reservation was saved.

The All India Parisangh has been the strongest voice of scheduled castes and tribes. Under his leadership, lakhs of Dalits became Buddhists on November 4, 2001 following the footsteps of Dr. Ambedkar. Spreading Buddhism means strengthening the cause of the nation as Buddhism does not believe in caste and gender separation.

The problems faced by Dalits, tribals and backwards, are not just political, but due to the social and economic reasons. Whosoever may be in power; atrocities and discrimination will continue.

Dr. Ambedkar had said that without social democracy, political democracy will be meaningless,and for this, we must change the society – through deeksha into Buddhism, abolition of superstitions, creation of a casteless society; at least, caste divisions amongst Dalits must be annihilated.