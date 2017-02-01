Union Budget 2017-18 LIVE updates: Will Finance Minister Arun Jaitley go easy on taxes?

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union budget 2017-2018 in Lok Sabha at 11 am today, the fourth budget by the Narendra Modi government. This year’s budget will be keenly watched following the demonetisation move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016 which tendered invalid Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, in a surprise move. Top economists have warned that the GDP could take a hit following the move and the budget to be presented today will, in all likelihood, take measures to ensure it’s a soft hit.

This will also be the first time that the Railway Budget will not be presented separately and will be a part of the Union budget presented by Arun Jaitley. Following the presentation of the Union budget, both Houses of Parliament will adjourn for the day. There were reports that the budget presentation may be postponed to February 2, following the passing away of Lok Sabha Member of Parliament E Ahamed. However, a call on this will be taken by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Here are the LIVE updates – Union Budget 2017-18

10. 40 am: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has confirmed that the Union budget will be presented today. News agency ANI quotes her as saying that a formal announcement will be made shorty.

10. 38 am: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda has also expressed that the budget should be postponed. “Postponement of budget will be no big deal, it’s not as if secrecy will break,” he said.

10.35 am: #BudgetTrivia – The budget docket contains sixteen documents including the speech by the Union Finance Minister.

10.32 am: A quick meeting of the Union Cabinet has begun in Parliament House. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will share details of the budget with his cabinet colleagues before heading to Lok Sabha where he will present the budget.

10.28 am: Constitutional experts have shared their view on whether the Budget should be postponed. Subhash Kashyap tells news agency ANI that it is neither possible nor correct to postpone the budget once the documents have arrived in Parliament House.

10.25 am: President Pranab Mukherjee’s office, too, took to Twitter to share images of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and officials of the Finance Ministry during their customary visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Finance Minister briefs the President on the government’s initiatives in the budget before he presents it in Parliament.

10.22 am: In an indication that the Budget will be presented today, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took to Twitter saying “Watch me LIVE”

10.14 am: And while Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is still an hour away from presenting his Budget, the Congress Party has already begun its social media campaign, targetting the government for what it says is its failure in welfare schemes.

Modi ji thinks Jan Dhan Yojna makes him a great Hero.

10.10 am: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has left for Parliament. She had visited the family of MP E Ahamed who passed away early this morning. She is expected to make an announcement on whether the Budget will be postponed for tomorrow or not.

10.07 am: The Congress party appears to have a differing view. Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the budget should be postponed. “In our opinion,including JDU leaders and former PM Deve Gowda, the budget should be postponed”. “Its not March 31, there is a lot of time to present budget. Govt can postpone it,” Kharge said.

10.02 am: Government sources say there has been a precedent where a sitting Member of Parliament passed away and the Budget was still presented. In 1954 MP Paul Jujhar and in 1974 MB Rana MoS Industry had passed away.

9.58 am: The Union Cabinet will hold a quick meeting now, before Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the budget in Parliament

9.50 am: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will visit Member of Parliament E Ahamed’s residence at 10 am today. The MP passed away early this morning. Mahajan will announce her decision on whether the budget will be presented today or postoned till Thursday.

9.47 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has arrived at Parliament House. He had earlier called on President Pranab Mukherjee in a customary visit. He is likely to present the budget at 11 am today.

9.40 am: Will the budget be postponed till February 2? A decision will be taken at 10 am by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. “Due to unfortunate passing away of a sitting MP, Speaker will decide if house will be adjourned,” says Santosh Gangwar,MoS Finance. Sources have told ANI that the government had an all-party meeting and a consensus was arrived at that the budget be presented today itself. “Budget will be presented, obituary may happen before or after it, government has spoken to all parties and arrived at consensus,” news agency ANI reported.

9.30 am: Budget trivia – Until 1999, the Union budget used to be presented at 5 pm in the evening. It was Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha in the Vajpayee government that had the honour of ending the British Raj tradition. Here is an excerpt from his Budget introduction:

“For the first time after Independence with the enthusiastic support of all political parties in Parliament, it has been possible for me to discard the long standing tradition of British Raj of presenting the budget at 5 PM. A new beginning is being made today as I present the last Budget of 1900’s.”

9.20 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has left North Block for Rashtrapati Bhavan. He will meet with President Pranab Mukherjee ahead of its presentation in Parliament.

9.15 am: Copies of the Budget have arrived outside Parliament complex. It will now go through a round of security checks including those by a K-9 police squad.

9.05 am: If you’re keen to know what Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented in his last budget, we’ve got it for you in a simplified format. Click here to read it.

8.50 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives at Finance Ministry, North Block. He will meet with officials of the ministry before heading to President Pranab Mukherjee’s residence and then to Parliament, post 10 am, where he will present the Union Budget.

On Monday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Economic Survey, informing Parliament that in the current year or 2016-17, the Survey expects the economy to grow 6.5-6.75 per cent, with demonetisation lopping off 0.25-0.5 percentage points from a baseline growth of 7 per cent. You can read more about it here. For our full coverage of Budget 2017-2018, please click here.

The two Houses will have a month-long recess from February 10 to March 8 to enable the Standing Committees to consider the Demands for Grants of Ministries and Departments and prepare their reports. There was a demand by Opposition parties that the Budget be rescheduled post the elections to five state assemblies but the Supreme Court dismissed the plea and the Election Commission allowed the budget to be presented with a rider that no sops be announced for states that are going to polls. These are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

