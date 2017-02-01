Union Budget 2017: Twitteratti happy about removal of service charge on web rail ticket booking

India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives at the parliament where he is due to present the federal budget, in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives at the parliament where he is due to present the federal budget, in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union budget for the year 2017-18 in the Parliament today. The Union budget of 2017 is being minutely observed by people from all over the country as it comes soon after the government’s move of demonetisation. The impact of the note ban on the budget is much awaited by the people. Other issues expected to be addressed in the budget include cashless economy, tax benefits and the Goods and Services Tax.

Following is how the social media is reacting to the presentation of budget.

The impact of demonetisation is foremost on the minds of most as is evident from the twitter reactions.

FM: Demonetization was a bold measure… Like all reforms, it is disruptive. #Budget2017 — Dia Rekhi (@diarekhi) February 1, 2017

FM Jaitley: #Demonetisation will create a new normal #Budget2017 — Rachita Prasad (@rachitaprasadET) February 1, 2017

