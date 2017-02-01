Union Budget 2017: Foreign Investment Promotion Board scrapped to ease FDI

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during Parliment Budget Session on Wednesday announced scrapping of Foreign Investment Promotion Board to ease the inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Jaitley also announced an increase of 36 per cent in FDI flow. “The FDI flow has increased by 36 per cent. The forex reserves are at USD 361 billion in January which is enough to cover 12 months needs,” Jaitley said.

The move has been done to ease the path for foreign companies to invest in the country. Delivering the Budget, the finance minister said that over the last three years, over 90 per cent of FDI proposal have come through the automatic route because of the substantive measures taken by the govt in regard to Foreign Direct Investment policy. “As a result, it makes sense to do away with the FIPB,” Jaitley said.

Jaitley also said that government will announced the roadmap for phasing out FIPB over a period of some time. Presenting govt’s reform agenda to push for stable and stronger institutions, Jaitley said the govt is considering further liberalisation in FDI.

The Foreign Investment Promotion Board is currently the only platform in India which allows for applications to be filed on FDI for approval. The sectors which fall under automatic route do not need any prior approval from FIPB.

