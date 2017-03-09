Telangana’s budget session to begin on Friday

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday met legislators and senior leaders of TRS to discuss performances of government schemes and their implementation. (Source: PTI Photo) CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday met legislators and senior leaders of TRS to discuss performances of government schemes and their implementation. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Budget session of Telangana Assembly will commence from Friday with the customary address of Governor ESL Narasimhan to the joint legislature. Finance Minister Etela Rajender might present the budget proposals for 2017-18 financial year on March 13, a senior legislator of the uling TRS party said.

Though the duration of the session has not been finalised, it can go up to March 28, the legislator said.

“The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) would take a final call on the duration,” he said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday met with legislators and senior leaders of the ruling TRS and discussed the performance of various government schemes and their implementation.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party on Thursday met at Hyderabad and chalked out a strategy to be followed in both the Houses. AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh also took part in the brainstorming session.

“Our party will raise issues, such as redesigning of irrigation projects and cost overruns,” a senior Congress leader said.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s Audit Reports on the accounts of state government may also be tabled in the Legislature during the session.