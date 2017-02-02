Tax Non-Compliance: 3.7 crore filed returns in FY16, only 24 lakh showed income over Rs 10 lakh

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal arrives at Parliament to present the Union Budget 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal arrives at Parliament to present the Union Budget 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Even though the government did not disclose any data about the total amount of scrapped currency that has flown back into the financial system, finance minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget speech said deposits between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 80 lakh were made in about 1.09 crore accounts with an average deposit size of Rs 5.03 lakh during November 8 to December 30. Also, deposits of more than Rs 80 lakh were made in 1.48 lakh accounts with average deposit size of Rs 3.31 crore, he said, adding that this data would help the government “immensely in expanding the tax net as well as increasing the revenues”.

Justifying the demonetisation exercise, Jaitley said that India has become “largely a tax non-compliant society”, and that predominance of cash in the economy made it possible for people to evade their taxes.

“Among the 3.7 crore individuals who filed the tax returns in 2015-16, 99 lakh show income below the exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh per annum, 1.95 crore show income between Rs 2.5 to Rs 5 lakh, 52 lakh show income between Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh and only 24 lakh people show income above Rs 10 lakh. Of the 76 lakh individual assesses who declare income above Rs 5 lakh, 56 lakh are in the salaried class,” Jaitley said.

“The number of people showing income more than Rs 50 lakh in the entire country is only 1.72 lakh. We can contrast this with the fact that in the last five years, more than 1.25 crore cars have been sold, and number of Indian citizens who flew abroad, either for business or tourism, is 2 crore in the year 2015,” he added.

On Tuesday, the government launched the ‘Swachh Dhan Abhiyan’ or ‘Operation Clean Money’ on and said it had identified 18 lakh persons who deposited amounts of Rs 5 lakh or more between November 9 and December 30 but whose income profiles did not match the amounts deposited.

Following up on their efforts to unearth unaccounted money, the tax authorities are also scrutinising these accounts and have asked taxpayers to revert to their queries within 10 days.

Furthermore, earlier this month, the tax department had invited bids for selection of Managed Service Provider (MSP) for matching and analysis of demonetisation data with tax returns and effective utilisation of demonetisation data and analytical outputs. The tax department aims to use these sets of data analytics to promote voluntary filing in Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) using targeted campaign and create deterrence for high risk persons/groups not availing PMGKY.

The tax department has also sought from banks the statement of financial transactions detailing cash deposits between November 10-December 30, 2016 along with figures of deposits in similar accounts for the period April 1-November 8, 2016, by January 31, 2017. The tax department has asked banks to report cash deposits in accounts of a person aggregating to Rs 10 lakh in a financial year along with details regarding credit card bill payments made by any person of Rs 1 lakh or more in cash and Rs 10 lakh or more in a financial year.

Following the demonetisation decision, tax authorities have been scrutinising high-value bank deposits to keep a check on unaccounted money and possible money laundering. Although the reporting guidelines for banks were for savings account deposits of over Rs 2.5 lakh made in scrapped currency, deposits below this threshold are also being scrutinised if they are from unexplained sources or through splitting of transactions within a group or family.

In the Budget speech on Wednesday, Jaitley said that while the Centre was trying to bring more tax evaders within the tax-net, the present burden of taxation was mainly on honest taxpayers and salaried employees who were showing their income correctly. “Therefore, post-demonetisation, there is a legitimate expectation of this class of people to reduce their burden of taxation. Also an argument is made that if a nominal rate of taxation is kept for lower slab, many more people will prefer to come within the tax net,” Jaitley said, making the case for lowering the income tax rates in the Budget.