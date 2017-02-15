Financial year 2017-18: MC panel okays budget of Rs 1,005 cr

File photo of MC building in Sector 17 Chandigarh. Express photo File photo of MC building in Sector 17 Chandigarh. Express photo

WHILE THE Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) on Tuesday approved a budget of Rs 1,005 crore for the financial year 2017-18, the Municipal Commissioner raised concerns over the financial condition of the civic body. Of the total budget, Rs 339 crore has been approved under the capital head while Rs 666 crore under the revenue head.

However, at the F&CC meeting, Municipal Commissioner Baldeo Purushartha said that the MC should have a special focus on revenue generation.

“The members agreed that even if we have passed a budget of Rs 1,005 crore, it is high time we generated revenue as the civic body’s financial condition is not good,” said F&CC member Devinder Singh Babla.

Babla added, “We talked about increasing parking rates, water tariff and even the community centres.”

The members discussed the need to divide the community centres into three grades — A, B and C — and fix the rates according to the grades. A community centre with A grade will have all the facilities. B and C grades will be community centres with medium facilities. Until now, the rates for functions are fixed for all the community centres.

Mayor Asha Jaswal said, “There are many properties that are lying vacant and MC can earn revenue from those. As far as parking rates are concerned, when the MC provides facilities, rates will also be according to the facilities.”

The budget has proposed no new project.

For improving the water supply for the city, the civic body has earmarked Rs 79 crore for it.

Rs 21.85 crore has been set aside for solid waste management and allied services.

Under the Swachh Bharat mission, Rs 10 crore has been earmarked by the MC.

In the collection of revenue for 2016-17, the MC is lagging behind its fixed targets.

The MC has faired poorly when it comes to the utilisation of budget. According to the budget report prepared till December 31, of the Rs 572 crore plan head budget, the MC was able to spend only Rs 100 crore. The plan head includes expenditure that is meant to create new infrastructure and capital assets.

