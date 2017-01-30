Budget 2017: Govt should not advance budget, says Ghulam Nabi Azad after all-party meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for the all part meet on Monday. (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for the all part meet on Monday. (ANI)

The government should not advance the Budget Session as it will impact the upcoming assembly polls, said Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad after the all-party meet called by the central government ended Monday.

Earlier in the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with other party leaders reached Parliament to attend the all-party meet. According to reports, the meet was called to seek the Opposition’s support to the budget to ensure a smooth conduct of proceedings in both Houses. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has also called a similar meeting with the leaders of all political parties this evening, according to news agency ANI.

Trinamool Congress has abstained from the all-party meet in Parliament called by the Lok Sabha Speaker. The party has been vocal against the demonetisation move in recent months and has criticised the central government. The tensions between TMC and the Centre further escalated after the arrest of its two MPs by CBI in connection with the chitfund scam. According to ANI, West Bengal Chief Minister has called a meeting with all the party leaders at noon today. TMC will also not attend the Parliament budget session on Wednesday.

The Budget Session, which will start Tuesday, will see President Pranab Mukherjee addressing a joint session of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. On the first day, the Economic Survey will be presented, and the General Budget will be presented on Wednesday.

The Budget Session usually begins in the third week of February, with the Budget being presented on February 28.

