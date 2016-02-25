Opposition hits back: Don’t try to muzzle dissent & claim monopoly on nationalism

Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo / TV GRAB Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo / TV GRAB

Tearing into the treasury benches in what became a Lok Sabha debate on the idea of India, the opposition, while underlining that nationalism has an expansive definition, cited the row over the JNU sedition case and the death of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula to accuse the government of “muzzling the voice of the youth” and “dissent”.

Initiating the debate, Congress chief whip Jyotiraditya Scindia, who alleged “undue interference” by HRD Minister Smriti Irani and MoS Labour Bandaru Dattatreya in the Vemula case, said: “What is the duty of the government? It is to protect democratic institutions and work for the betterment of the people. But since last two years, with the atmosphere of intolerance, no one feels secure. It is mercilessly crushing democratic principles.”

“Bandaru Dattatreya in his letter had called Rohith a casteist and an anti-national. Where in the world can you see a HRD minister writing five letters in any case?” he asked. Referring to the rows at FTII, IIT Madras and JNU, he accused the government of “trying to muzzle the voice of the youth”.

He also slammed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Irani for saying that Vemula was not a Dalit.

“The Prime Minister speaks of demographic dividend of the youth. But what do we see in the country? In Madhya Pradesh, we see Vyapam, the problem of drugs in Punjab, the way the voice of students in FTII was muzzled,” he said.

Questioning the silence of the Prime Minister, Scindia said: “He tweets on every other thing, but it took him five days to speak on this (Vemula) matter, only after a worldwide uproar… there was no reference to this in Mann Ki Baat.”

While making clear that nobody supports the slogans raised on the JNU campus, he said slogans couldn’t be criminalised and called treason. He alleged that the government was angry with JNU because it stood against “saffron terrorism, Dadri lynching, RSS and the suicide of Vemula”.

TMC’s Sugata Bose, whose speech was appreciated by several members including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who walked up to his seat to congratulate him, referred to the Vemula incident: “Rohith’s tragedy should have stirred our collective conscience, including that of our government. Unfortunately, we have a heartless government that refuses to listen to the cries of despair coming from the marginalised sections of our society. Instead of assuring social justice to all, the ruling party wishes to use the student unrest in our universities to claim a monopoly on nationalism and tar all of their critics with the brush of anti-nationalism.”

While condemning the slogans raised in JNU on February 9, Bose opposed “the attempt being made to portray the entire university as a hub of anti-national activities and the onslaught of State forces on academic freedom… The idea of India is not so brittle as to crumble at the echo of a few slogans.”

Saying he agreed and disagreed with many things JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar raised in his speech on the campus, Bose said: “You cannot be a true nationalist if you are opposed to freedom… We must give our students and youth the freedom to think, the freedom to speak, the freedom to be idealistic, and, yes, the freedom to make mistakes, and learn from them. What must be avoided at all costs is the criminalisation of dissent,” he said.

“We are a democracy but the nationalism that is being talked about from the other side of the House represents centralised despotism and it is talking about a rigidly unitarian imperial State.” Bose quoted an English rendering of a poem Rabindranath Tagore composed on the last day of the 19th Century “to simply underline three phrases: Let us not be deluded by the naked passion of self-love of nations, let our freedom be the freedom of the soul and let us remember the admonition of the great sentinel that what is huge is not great and pride is not everlasting.”

Describing Rohith’s suicide as an “institutional murder”, CPM’s M B Rajesh alleged that the government was “now targeting JNU… JNU is always their prime target.” BJD’s Tathagata Satpathy described Afzal Guru as a “scoundrel” and said the system gave him full chance to defend himself. He, however, said the government should have handled the JNU episode with care and the Home Ministry should not have made a statement on the basis of tweets “which are no more than gossip”.

