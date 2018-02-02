New technologies in Arun Jaitley’s Budget: Blockchain, AI and 5G

Jaitley said the government does not consider cryptocurrencies “legal tender” and that it would “take all measures” to eliminate its use in financing illegitimate activities or as part of the payment system (File) Jaitley said the government does not consider cryptocurrencies “legal tender” and that it would “take all measures” to eliminate its use in financing illegitimate activities or as part of the payment system (File)

From exploring blockchain technology in digital economy to artificial intelligence (AI) applications and even 5G technology, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday used a few brief buzzwords through his two-hour Budget speech to discuss emerging technologies and the government’s plans for them.

It began with Blockchain, which in simplest terms is a digital, decentralised record-book that keeps track of all the transactions. It was invented for cryptocurrencies, which are also decentralised and encrypted digital currencies that do not require institutions like central banks. Every time cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, is exchanged, a block of information is added to the chain of similar previous blocks, which is simultaneously and automatically downloaded on each computer connected to the particular cryptocurrency without an intermediary.

Jaitley said the government does not consider cryptocurrencies “legal tender” and that it would “take all measures” to eliminate its use in financing illegitimate activities or as part of the payment system. However, he did say that the government would “explore use of block chain technology proactively for ushering in digital economy”.

Jaitley also acknowledged the development of “cutting-edge” technologies like machine learning, AI, Internet of Things and 3D printing. In his speech he said the NITI Aayog “will initiate a national program to direct our efforts in the area of artificial intelligence, including research and development of its applications”.

The Department of Science and Technology, he said would support the setting up of centers of excellence that will push investments in “research, training and skilling in robotics, artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing, big data analysis, quantum communication”.

According to Jaitley, the country was also preparing for upcoming technologies, like the fifth generation of mobile wireless technology or 5G, which is still a few years away. To harness the benefits of “emerging new technologies, particularly the ‘Fifth Generation’ (5G) technologies and its adoption” Jaitley said the Department of Telecom will help in establishing an “indigenous 5G Test Bed” at the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai.

To attract investment for new technologies, Jaitley mentioned that “hybrid instruments” are more suited to attracted foreign funding for niche areas “especially for start-ups and venture capital firms”. Hybrid instruments are primarily debt instruments that can be converted into equity. They include optionally and partially convertible debentures, warrants and foreign currency convertible bonds.

