Budget 2017: Timeline to claim MAT credit enhanced to 15 years

Tax experts welcomed the move to reduce the corporate tax reduction to 25per cent for MSMEs with turnover up to Rs 50 crore.

Providing relief to assessees paying Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT), Finance Minister Arun Jaitley proposed to enhance the time limit to claim MAT credit from the existing 10 years to 15 years. Currently, tax credit can be carried forward up to the 10th assessment year. With a view to provide relief to the assessees paying MAT, it is proposed to amend section 115JAA to provide that the tax credit determined under this section can be carried forward up to the 15th assessment year, immediately succeeding the assessment years in which such tax credit becomes allowable.

While experts welcomed the move, they said that the market expected a reduction in the MAT rate.

Abhishek Goenka of PwC said there was an expectation that the rate of MAT will be reduced in line with its goal of reducing the headline corporate tax rate to 25 per cent.

Analysts and market experts have welcomed other tax proposals too in the Budget saying the slew of pro-business measures – along with more inclusive taxation for individuals and small firms – will go a long way in boosting consumption which, in turn, will help the economy grow faster.

“The commitment to stay with fiscal discipline while continuing with rural and infrastructure spending is a positive outcome. Similarly, reduction in tax for SMEs and income tax for the middle class should result in ‘tax inclusion’, which is important given the backdrop of demonetisation and the upcoming GST… Abolition of FIPB, introduction of accountability on tax officers and reduction of timelines for scrutiny – all are in the right direction,” said Gautam Mehra of PwC.

Some, however, expressed disappointment over the government not going for a cut in the corporate tax rate.

“This would have helped us win more investments. We need to compete with the rest of the world, including emerging economies,” said Milind Kothari of BDO India.

Tax experts welcomed the move to reduce the corporate tax reduction to 25 per cent for MSMEs with turnover up to Rs 50 crore and said that this will help the largest section of corporate India that create the maximum number of jobs in the country.

Welcoming moves of reduction in tax rate for MSMEs, carry forward of MAT for 15 years and abolition of FIPB among others, Daksha Baxi, Executive Director, Khaitan & Co said that they expected “removal of MAT, reduction in corporate tax rate across companies and removal of various surcharges and cess, which distort tax rate and increase compliance”.

On the plan to dismantle the FIPB, Amarjeet Singh of KPMG India said that almost all sectors attracting FDI may move into automatic approval route. “However, what needs to be ensured is that those outside the automatic route are able to get clearances under a single window mechanism,” said Singh.