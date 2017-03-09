Lok Sabha passes Maternity Bill

India will take third place in terms of Maternity leaves after Canada and Norway. India will take third place in terms of Maternity leaves after Canada and Norway.

The much awaited Maternity Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday by voice vote. The bill increases the maternity leaves from 12 weeks to 26 weeks for pregnant women. It also protects the employment of women during the time of pregnancy and entitles them of full paid absence from work to take care of the child. The Bill was moved by the Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya in Lower House.

He said, ” This is my humble gift to women, a day after the world celebrated the International Women’s Day.”

The Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2016, was passed by the Rajya Sabah in August last year. It aimed at benefiting about 1.8 million women in the organised sector.

The Bill will be applicable to the establishments that hires at least 10 or more people. The entitlement will be for only up to first two children. For third child, the entitlement will be for only 12 weeks.

India will take third place in terms of Maternity leaves after Canada and Norway.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for tomorrow after clause by clause voting on the Bill.