Live updates: PM Modi praises Arun Jaitley’s ‘uttam budget’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday praised Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for delivering an “uttam budget”, devoted to strengthening the hands of the poor. In his address, Modi said that Union Budget 2017 is yet again devoted to the well-being of the villages, farmers and the poor. Praising this year’s Budget, PM Modi further said that it will facilitate the changes that our country is going through in many ways.

# The commitment to eliminate corruption and black money is reflected in the Budget: PM Modi

# The Housing sector also stands to gain immensely from this Budget: PM Narendra Modi

# Railway budget has focused on railway safety fund: Narendra Modi

# This Budget is yet again devoted to the well-being of the villages, farmers and the poor: PM Modi

# Budget mein sabse zyada zor kisaan, gaaon, garib, Dalit, peedit, shoshit pe kendrit kiya gaya hai: PM Modi

# The aim of the Government is to double the income of farmers: Prime Minister Modi

# The merger of the Railway Budget with the general budget will give an impetus to the transport sector’s growth: PM Modi

# This Budget will help small businesses to become competitive in the global market: PM Modi

# In many ways this budget will facilitate the changes that our country is going through: PM Modi

# An important link between all the steps taken in the last 2 and a half years and the development in future that will follow: PM Modi

# The FM has presented an ‘Uttam’ Budget, devoted to strengthening the hands of the poor: PM Modi

# Har kisi ke sapne ko saakar karne ka thos kadam is budget mein saaf saaf nazar aata hai:PM Modi

