Jharkhand got distinction of becoming the first state in India to present the budget: CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das arrives to present the annual Budget 2017-18 of the state in the assembly during ongoing Budget session in Ranchi on Monday. (File Photo) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das arrives to present the annual Budget 2017-18 of the state in the assembly during ongoing Budget session in Ranchi on Monday. (File Photo)

Jharkhand has got the distinction of becoming the first state to have already presented the budget in the country, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said. People had thought about a prosperous, developed and self-sustained Jharkhand after the creation of the state, and to fulfill their aspirations the government had tabled the budget in advance, he said.

Watch what else is making news:

Das stressed for completing formalities in two months to bring schemes to the ground. After felicitating officials and employees of Planning-cum-Finance department, Das said while the Central budget focusses on eradication of poverty the Jharkhand budget also, which was presented on January 23, was aimed at rooting out poverty, an official release said.

The budget addressed the issues faced by rural population and the poor, he said. Pointing out Jharkhand budget was presented on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Janmo-Jayanti, he said Jharkhand shared his vision of development. Saying that Jharkhand is not changing but has changed, Das said earlier there had been allegations of corruption and inefficiency but now work culture has changed.

New policies have been made by the state government for which investment atmosphere has been created. The result of visiting foreign countries would reflect in Momentum Jharkhand on February 16/17 and several investors would offer investment proposals, he said. Saudi Arabia also wanted to invest in Jharkhand, Das said. Much investment offers would come in textiles and food processing industries, he said.