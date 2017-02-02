Internal security budget gets a Rs 8,500 crore fillip

Rajnath Singh said, “It provides for systemic political reforms and a transformative shift for our economy. The Union Budget provisions honour honest taxpayers, curb the flow of black money and provide relief to the middle class.” Rajnath Singh said, “It provides for systemic political reforms and a transformative shift for our economy. The Union Budget provisions honour honest taxpayers, curb the flow of black money and provide relief to the middle class.”

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has received an 11 per cent increase in its annual budget this year and there has been a 20 per cent hike in the “capital” outlay that would be used for new acquisitions and to strengthen security infrastructure in border areas.

Last year, the overall budget allocation for the Home Ministry was Rs 75,355 crore. This year, it has been increased to Rs 83,823 crore.

Lauding the Budget, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, “It provides for systemic political reforms and a transformative shift for our economy. The Union Budget provisions honour honest taxpayers, curb the flow of black money and provide relief to the middle class.”

The allocation for the National Emergency Response Centre (NERC) has been doubled, with Rs 313 crore being earmarked for it this fiscal. The Security Related Expenditure (SRE) for Jammu and Kashmir, North East states and the Maoist-affected areas has been increased from Rs 840 crore to Rs 1,222 crore.

There has been a 32 per cent jump in funds allocated for rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants, refugees from Sri Lanka, Tibet and from the then West and East Pakistan, and enhanced compensation for victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The provision for expenditure on salaries and other allowances of Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State and former Prime Ministers, which also includes the maintenance of aircraft for travel of VVIPs, has been increased from Rs 413 crore to Rs 723 crore.

The allocation for Central Armed Police Force’s (CAPF) building and infrastructure has seen an increase of nearly Rs 1000 crore — from Rs 3,012 crore last year to Rs 4,008 crore this year.

For Delhi Police, there has been a hike of 74 per cent in budgetary allocation — from Rs 252.50 crore last year to Rs 439 crore this year.

For the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) — aimed at securing the borders – there has been an increase of 11 per cent – from Rs 990 crore last year to Rs 1,100 crore this year.

The Budget also provides for a whopping 241 per cent increase — from Rs 88 crore last year to Rs 300 crore — in the allocation for the Land Port Authority of India.

The Disaster Management Schemes have been granted an increase of 7.30 per cent in their allocation — from Rs. 941.93 crore last year to Rs. 1009.29 crore this year.

The India Reserve Battalions, which are used for contingency duties in states, have been allocated Rs 103.52 crore, 40 per cent higher than Rs 73.90 crore last year.