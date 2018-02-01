Budget 2018 highlights – Infrastructure sector

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget at Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget at Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The government’s stress on developing the nation’s infrastructure was a key point in the Union Budget 2018-19 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday. Presenting the budget in Lok Sabha today, the minister said, “India needs investment of Rs 50 lakh crore for infrastructure development.” This is NDA government’s last budget before the nation heads to polls in 2019.

Aviation infrastructure development

Continuing the focus on increasing air connectivity, the government proposed to increase the standards to accommodate 1 billion flights a year. Arun Jaitley also announced 56 unserved airports and 31 unserved helipads will be covered for usage by civilians soon. The government also announced an allocation of Rs 1,014.09 crore for the upcoming financial year towards revival of 50 airports and viability gap funding for improving aviation infrastructure in the north-east states under the flagship regional connectivity scheme. The amount allocated this year is almost five times as per the revised estimates of 2017-18.

Arun Jaitley in Lok Sabha said, “In the last three years, the domestic air passenger traffic grew at 18 per cent per annum and our airline companies placed orders for more than 900 aircraft. Regional connectivity scheme of UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) initiated by the government last year shall connect 56 unserved airports and 31 unserved helipads across the country. Operations have already started at 16 such airports.”

The finance ministry also allocated a sum of Rs 73.31 crore as grants-in-aid to Airports Authority of India as reimbursement of expenditure already done for development of Pakyong airport in Sikkim, which borders China.

Railway infrastructure

With an aim to bring back the flagging revenues of the national transporter back on track, Arun Jaitley announced a capital expenditure allocation of Rs 1.48 crore for the railways. This includes redevelopment of 600 major railway stations and setting up of escalators and CCTVs and Wi-Fi facilities.

Telecom infrastructure

The government proposed to set up 5 lakh WiFi hotspots and also allocated Rs 10,000 crore for this under telecom infrastructure.

Defence infrastructure

In order to boost domestic defence production, government aims at bringing out new industry-friendly policy and has opened the sector under FDI.

Others

The government also announced a programme to focus on water supply to all households in 500 cities. Arun Jaitley in Lok Sabha said that contracts for 494 projects worth Rs 19,428 core will be awarded.

In order to boom the tourism industry the minister added that 10 tourist destinations to attract more people to the country.

