I don’t miss presenting Railway Budget: Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today said he does “not miss presenting the Railway Budget” in Parliament which was just a “political exercise”.

The 92-year old custom of presenting rail budget and general budget separately was scrapped by the Narendra Modi government on September 21, 2016.

“No, no, I do not miss presenting the Railway Budget separately. In fact, these announcements in many ways have caused problems for the Railways. It was a political exercise,” Goyal said on the sidelines of a media briefing.

Asked if he wanted to introduce any train with which his name would be associated with, the minister said he was not bothered about it, and passenger safety was paramount for him.

“I do not have any fascination for names. What I want to ensure is passenger safety and comfort… And the bullet train is coming,” he said. Goyal said requests for new trains and routes regularly come to his office and he considers the feasibility of most.

