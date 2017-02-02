Budget 2017: Highest budgetary support, but Rail finances a concern

Its total traffic earnings next year are projected to be a cautious Rs 1.88 lakh crore, just about a 9.8 per cent growth over this year’s Rs 1.72 lakh crore. Its total traffic earnings next year are projected to be a cautious Rs 1.88 lakh crore, just about a 9.8 per cent growth over this year’s Rs 1.72 lakh crore.

Railways may have managed to get highest ever Gross Budgetary Support of Rs 55,000 crore from the Finance Ministry after tenacious bargaining and discussions over weeks to take care of capital expenditure and safety upgrade works, but its finances vis-a-vis business for next year continue to be a matter of concern.

After struggling to meet its own targets in earnings all-year round, Railways expects to end the year with a Rs 12,000 crore shortfall in earnings. As a result, its projections for business next year is modest, in line with year-on-year growth projected in the previous years. But that hardly serves the transporter’s purpose.

This is reflected in the operating ratio of 94.5 per cent it projected for next year which means it expects the earnings to remain subdued while at the same time its expenditure will escalate.

Its ordinary working expenses will see a jump of 5 per cent to reach Rs 1.29 lakh crore, while including other expenses, its total expenditure will reach Rs 1.8 lakh crore. However, in the expenditure projections, Railways has not included an inevitable component of around Rs 8500 crore that will go towards the allowances of the Seventh Pay Commission. Once that kicks in, all semblance of surplus, and as a result a positive Operating Ratio will more or less wipe out. And this, officials say, is still the best case scenario assuming the earnings targets are met.

Its total traffic earnings next year are projected to be a cautious Rs 1.88 lakh crore, just about a 9.8 per cent growth over this year’s Rs 1.72 lakh crore.

But in the business of carrying goods, its mainstay, Railways expects to carry only 72 million tonnes more than this year translating into an extra income of just about Rs 10,000 crore to take the total pie to Rs 1.18 lakh crore.

It is the passenger business which Railways expects will see an even more lukewarm growth — if not a negative growth — of worth just about Rs 2,000 crore, just like the previous years, to take the total size to around Rs 50,000 crore — a mere 4.4 per cent jump from this year’s revised estimates of Rs 48,000 crore. Notably, the projection for next year is about Rs 1,000 crore less than what Railways had projected in the last Budget Estimates.

Figures indicate that Railways continues to lose passengers and it does not really expect the trend to reverse anytime soon. As a result, the number of passengers it will carry next fiscal is projected to just about a 0.2 per cent growth over this year’s figures. Sources maintain that a fare hike next year is a foregone conclusion.

By 2017, the Rail Development Authority will be in place. Railways hopes the authority proposes a hike, giving the much required confidence to Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to take the potentially unpopular, even if necessary, step.

Railways has pegged its capital expenditure to be a never-before Rs 1.31 lakh crore riding on more GBS. This will, among other things, see creation of more assets as well as commissioning of the highest-ever 3500 km of lines. This will increase capacity to run more trains, provided Railways is able to attract the additional traffic. Those in charge of doing that job say they are confident. “This January freight loading has reached 99 mn tonnes, which is the highest for January in history. We expect the trend to continue,” said Mohammad Jamshed, Member Traffic, Railways.