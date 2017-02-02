Health sector budget: Jharkhand and Gujarat get an AIIMS each, Health Mission gets a Rs 6,000-crore boost

EVEN AS the flagship health insurance scheme of the last Budget awaits the Cabinet’s nod, the Union Budget for the financial year 2017-18 enhanced the allocation for health by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 47,352.51 crore. The ministry had asked for approximately Rs 50,000 crore.

The allocation for the National Health Mission was increased by a little more than Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 20,762 crore.

Like the last several budgets, two new All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS) were announced in Jharkhand and Gujarat — the latter goes to the polls later this year. Besides the original medical institute in Delhi, there are already 18 AIIMS-like institutions around the country. Six of these are supposed to be fully functional; the others are in various stages of development.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also announced in the Budget that 5,000 new postgraduate medical seats would be created every year to bridge the manpower gap.

The biggest health sector announcement in last year’s Budget — a health protection scheme for the poor and the elderly, providing a health cover of up to Rs 1.3 lakh — is, however, yet to be approved by the Cabinet.

In his speech, Jaitley said, “Poverty is usually associated with poor health. It is the poor who suffer the maximum from various chronic diseases. Government has therefore prepared an action plan to eliminate Kala-azar and filariasis by 2017, Leprosy by 2018 and measles by 2020. Elimination of tuberculosis by 2025 is also targeted. Similarly, action plan has been prepared to reduce IMR [infant mortality rate] from 39 in 2014 to 28 by 2019 and MMR [maternal mortality rate] from 167 in 2011-13 to 100 by 2018-2020. 1.5 lakh health sub-centres will be transformed into health and wellness centres.”

He said that the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules will be amended to “ensure availability of drugs at reasonable prices and promote use of generic medicines. New rules for regulating medical devices will also be formulated. These rules will be internationally harmonised and attract investment into this sector. This will reduce the cost of such devices.”

Heeding a permanent demand of health groups for hiking taxes on tobacco products, pan masala etc, additional duty on pan masala was increased from 6 per cent to 9 per cent, on unmanufactured tobacco from 4.2 per cent to 8.3 per cent, zarda and scented tobacco from 6 per cent to 12 per cent and, tobacco containing pan masala by the same amount.

The move, however, did not impress doctors.

Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, oncologist at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital, Mumbai, said: “In spite of some limited increases (in tax) on cigarettes and pan masala, the Budget fell short of what was needed to address the acute public health crisis resulting from tobacco use in India. The Budget has once again failed to increase taxes and/or reduce exemption on beedis. Since high taxation is one of the most effective ways to reduce consumption, the government’s decision to only marginally increase cigarette/chewing tobacco taxes, (and) ignoring beedis completely, will deepen the health disparities between the haves and have-nots. Since majority of beedi smokers fall within the lowest strata of India’s population, they will continue to smoke away their own and their family’s future.”

Allocation for the Department of Health Research went up from Rs 1,144.8 crore last year to Rs 1,500 crore.

Allocation for the Ministry of AYUSH rose marginally from Rs 1,326.20 crore to Rs 1,428.65 crore. Neither found mention in the Budget speech.