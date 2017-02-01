Govt keen on labour reforms for ease of doing business: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives in Parliament to present the Union budget for 2017-18, in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo by Shabaz Khan New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives in Parliament to present the Union budget for 2017-18, in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo by Shabaz Khan

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday made it clear that the government will go ahead with labour reforms to improve ease of doing business but protect the right of workers also. “Government is keen on fostering a conducive labour environment wherein labour rights are protected and harmonious labour relations lead to higher productivity,” Jaitley said while presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha today.

He also said legislative reforms will be undertaken to simplify, rationalise and amalgamate the existing labour laws into 4 Codes on wages — industrial relations; social security and welfare; safety and working conditions. Jaitley also chairs a ministerial panel which is looking into sticky issue of labour reforms and various demands of the labour unions.

Trade unions have been protesting against certain labour law amendments. They had gone on strike on September 2, 2015 and September 2, 2016 to protest against the government’s perceived indifference towards their memorandum of demands that included fixing minimum wage at Rs 18,000 per month and dropping divestment plans for public sector undertakings.

Jaitley in his speech also said the Model Shops and Establishment Bill 2016 has been circulated to all states for consideration and adoption, which will open up additional avenues for employment of women. “The amendment made to the Payment of Wages Act is another initiative of our government for the benefit of labour and ease of doing business,” the minister said.