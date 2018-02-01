Govt amends Income Tax Act, introduces e-assessment for all

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with Arvind Subramanian Chief Economic Adviser to the government during the press conference at Media Centre. Express Photo by Renuka Puri Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with Arvind Subramanian Chief Economic Adviser to the government during the press conference at Media Centre. Express Photo by Renuka Puri

To cut discretion at the hands of income tax officials and promote transparency, the government announced introduction of e-assessment for all by amending the Income-tax Act. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the Union Budget for 2018-19 said that the government will roll out e-assessment across the country which will almost eliminate person-to-person contact.

“We had introduced e-assessment in 2016 on a pilot basis and in 2017, extended it to 102 cities with the objective of reducing the interface between the department and the taxpayers. With the experience gained so far, we are now ready to roll out the E-assessment across the country, which will transform the age-old assessment procedure of the income tax department and the manner in which they interact with taxpayers and other stakeholders. Accordingly, I propose to amend the Income-tax Act to notify a new scheme for assessment where the assessment will be done in electronic mode which will almost eliminate person to person contact leading to greater efficiency and transparency,” Jaitley said during his Budget speech.

A jurisdiction-free assessment implies that a taxpayer in Delhi, for instance, could be assessed by a tax officer randomly selected by the online system of the tax department and located in any other part of the country. Such an assessment is aimed at minimising the scope for corruption and discretion by the tax officers and in turn, reduce the harassment for the taxpayers.

Last September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to tax officers at Rajaswa Gyan Sangam, the annual tax conference of CBDT and Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), had emphasised on the importance of minimal human interface in the tax administration’s dealings. He had said that a push should be given to “e-assessment” and anonymity of proceedings using technology, so that vested interests do not impede the due course of law.

The CBDT had earlier last year constituted an internal working group to prepare a roadmap for the proposal of a jurisdiction-free tax assessment system and e-scrutiny of taxpayers. The group had then submitted its report in June that has been under active consideration of the department since then.

