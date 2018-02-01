Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ‘grandfathers’ long-term capital gains: Here is what it means

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget at Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget at Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo

The Union Budget document usually contains difficult economic terms that make sense only to experts. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s fifth Union Budget presentation in Lok Sabha on Thursday was no different. However, a curious term stood out in his speech — “grandfathered”.

During his Budget speech, Jaitley, while speaking on taxation and the need to bring long-term capital gains within the tax net, said, “I propose to tax such long term capital gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh at the rate of 10 per cent without allowing the benefit of any indexation. However, all gains up to 31st January, 2018 will be grandfathered.”

Though it may seem to be an improvised term, it actually stems from an economic principle known as ‘grandfathering’. It is used to describe a situation wherein old rules/legislations/regulations may apply to existing situations and a new rule brought in currently may apply to all future situations. Those people/entities/investments etc which are exempt are said to have been grandfathered in, or said to have gained grandfather rights or acquired rights.

grandfathering: exempt (someone or something) from a new law or regulation.

In this present case, Jaitley imposed a 10 per cent tax on long term capital gains. However, all existing gains have been grandfathered up to January 31, 2018, which basically means that although the new rule would tax long term capital gains in the future, the current gains on investments done before a certain date will be exempt from the tax, even after passage of the amendment in law that makes such gains taxable.

