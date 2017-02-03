Explain benefits of Budget to people: Sushil Modi to BJP workers

Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo) Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo)

Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday asked his party workers to explain to the common people about the benefits of the Union Budget. He also asked them to tell the people that poor and backward states like Bihar would benefit the most from the Union Budget.

“You (workers) should go among the people and tell them about the Union Budget and also about the confusion being created by the Bihar government over the state not getting any specific mention in the Budget and also tell them about special category status,” Modi said while addressing ‘Budget Pathshala’ organised at party’s state headquarters.

The former deputy chief minister explained to the party workers about the broad outline of the various aspects of the budget and what it meant for everyone.

The one state that would be benefited the most from the Union Budget is Bihar, he said while referring to the manifold increase in allocations of various schemes for ministries of agriculture, poverty alleviation, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, skill development, etc.

On Bihar not getting any mention in Union Budget, Modi said, “I can understand this if people like Lalu Prasad make such demand but it surprises me if educated and seasoned person like Nitish Kumar, who has been a railway minister, makes such demand that there is no mention of Bihar in the Union Budget …There is no tradition of having separate page for each state in the budget.”

On Kumar’s statement that there was no mention of special status to Bihar in the budget, he said that “the very concept of ‘special category state status’ has been rejected by Raghuram Rajan committee set up by the UPA government and later the 14th Finance Commission also abolished it.”

The Narendra Modi government has given Bihar much more than benefits under special category state through a special package for development of road and other infrastructure, the senior BJP leader said.

Modi said that the Budget mainly lays emphasis on building infrastructure, job creation, skill development, poverty alleviation besides checking creation of black money by promoting digital payment and transaction.