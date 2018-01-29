Indirect taxpayers increased by 50 per cent after GST rollout: Economic Survey 2018

Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian. The survey observed a huge increase in indirect taxpayers and voluntary registrations after rollout of Goods and Services Tax in July 2017. Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian. The survey observed a huge increase in indirect taxpayers and voluntary registrations after rollout of Goods and Services Tax in July 2017.

According to preliminary analysis of Goods and Services Tax data, there has been an increase of 50 per cent in the number of indirect taxpayers, the Economic Survey 2018 observed in its report. Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, who authored the Economic Survey, gave the report card of India’s economy for the financial year 2017-18 and projected it to grow at 7-7.5 per cent.

In the chapter of indirect taxes that looked at India’s economy through GST, the Economic Survey said: “There has been a fifty per cent increase in the number of indirect taxpayers; and a large increase in voluntary registrations, especially by small enterprises that buy from large enterprises and want to avail themselves of input tax credits.”

Highlighting the magnitude of the GST reform heralded in July 2017 and its subsequent impact on the economy, the Economic Survey said: “The transformational Goods and Services Tax (GST) was launched in July 2017. With a policy change of such scale, scope, and complexity, the transition unsurprisingly encountered challenges of policy, law, and information technology systems, which especially affected the informal sector. Expeditious responses followed to rationalize and reduce rates, and simplify compliance burdens.”

While the finer details of the GST framework were being worked out, there were apprehensions among some states over the distribution of GST base owing to the fact that GST is inherently a destination tax.

The survey said: “The distribution of the GST base among the states is closely linked to the size of their economies, allaying fears of major producing states that the shift to the new system would undermine their tax collections. Data on the international exports of states (the first in India’s history) suggests a strong correlation between export performance and states’ standard of living.”

On the subject of exports, the document discussed the export share of largest firms while also touching upon internal trade, which it said accounted for 60 per cent of GDP.

