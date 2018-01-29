Economic Survey 2017-18 highlights

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The government on Monday tabled the Economic Survey of India in the Budget session of Parliament. The Survey projected India’s GDP to grow at 7-7.5 per cent in FY 2018-19. The Union Budget will now be presented on February 1. Follow LIVE Updates here

Here are the highlights of the survey:

*Economic Survey pegs 2018-19 GDP growth at 7-7.5 per cent; says current high oil prices a major concern.

*GDP to expand by 6.75 per cent in 2017-18, re-instating India as world’s fastest growing major economy, says Economic Survey tabled in Parliament.

*Economy accelerated in second half of current fiscal due to GST, bank recapitalisation, liberalisation of FDI and higher exports.

*Post-demonetization and GST increase in new tax filers (over and above natural increase) of about 1.8 million and some boost to individual income tax collections

*Preliminary analysis of the Goods and Services Tax data reveals 50 per cent increase in the number of indirect taxpayers.

*Economic Survey calls for “policy vigilance” in the coming year if high oil prices persist or stock prices correct sharply.

*Economic Survey says there is need to address pendency, delays and backlogs in the appellate and judicial arena.

Major achievements of past year 1) Implementing GST, responding quickly to transitional challenges 2) Tackling longfestering Twin Balance Sheet challenge by sending stressd debtors to IBC & bank recap Validation: first sovereign upgrade in 14 years: Arvind Subramanian

*Growth reviving after temporary decoupling, but nascent macro pressures (oil prices, fiscal)

