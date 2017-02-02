Cooperative banks welcome Budget

Representational image. Representational image.

The Union Budget has been given a thumbs up by the cooperative banking sector, which said Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has managed to correct a historic wrong done to them. Also, the announcement to plug regulatory loopholes in the Multi State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, has been welcomed by the sector, which feels it is long overdue. Vidyadhar Anaskar, chairman of the Maharashtra Urban Cooperative Banks’ Federation, said the “wrong” in question dated back to 2007-08 when these banks were not included in the list of non-scheduled banks, which had to pay income tax on the interest they accrued on their Non-Performing Assets (NPA).

“This was a clerical error but the government had failed to rectify it till date,” he said. In view of the mistake, banks were forced to pay income tax running into lakhs of rupees although other banks were given leverage on the same. “The present Budget has corrected this and given relief to the urban cooperative banks across the country,” he said.

Also, the urban cooperative banks will benefit from the decision to change the NPA limits. “We have been asking for this correction and, thankfully this year, it has happened. The annual balance sheets of the urban banks of 2016-17 will reflect this change and improve the financial health of the banks,” he said.

Maharashtra has 508 urban cooperative banks, which have over 2.5 crore customers.

While the details of the proposed changes are yet to be released, the sector feels that this will include greater administrative control over these societies, which in the past have been in news for alleged defrauding of depositors.

Operational in more than one state, these societies come under the preview of the central registrar of cooperative societies, who unfortunately has very little presence in the states. Maharashtra has over 800 such societies – of which 516 are cooperative credit societies. The state has the highest number of such societies in the country. O D (Kaka) Koyate, president of the state federation of cooperative credit societies, said the total deposits in such societies is more than Rs 10,000 crore.

Since the last few years, cases of alleged fraud and failure of societies to give back depositors their money have come to light, which has also highlighted the regulatory weakness of the sector.