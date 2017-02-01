Congress, Shiv Sena criticise Budget; says little allocation for farmers, youth, defence

Sena chief Thackeray said, “What is the need to present the Budget every year? Were all announcements of last year’s budget fulfilled.” Sena chief Thackeray said, “What is the need to present the Budget every year? Were all announcements of last year’s budget fulfilled.”

The Opposition Congress came down heavily on Finance Minister Arun Jaitley soon after he presented the Union Budget 2017 Wednesday, saying it was a rhetorical budget. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, too, criticised the Budget, questioning its need this year as “the BJP has not fulfilled its promises of last year.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said they were expecting fireworks but instead got a damp squib. He said, “Any step to clean political funding will be supported by us. We were expecting fireworks, instead got a damp squib.” Rahul further said it was a budget of “shero shayari” (poems and couplets) and had little provision for farmers and youths.

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said the Budget has nothing on defence spending. With Budget also putting curbs on political funding, she asked: “How are they fighting UP elections? Did they get donations in cheque or digital payment?”

Sena chief Thackeray said, “What is the need to present the Budget every year? Were all announcements of last year’s budget fulfilled.”

Former Information and Broadcasting Minister and Congress leader Manish Tewari called the budget “rhetorical” and said it has precious little in terms of jobs. “Railways got a cursory mention. The budget numbers don’t seem to add up, as there is huge expansion on govt spending on schemes,” he said.

