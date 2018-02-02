Union Budget 2018: Congress calls Budget defeatist, questions fiscal arithmetic

Union Budget 2018: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the “fiscal arithmetic” of the Budget is “faulty”, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said it was “defeatist” (File) Union Budget 2018: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the “fiscal arithmetic” of the Budget is “faulty”, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said it was “defeatist” (File)

The Congress on Thursday tore into the BJP-led NDA government over the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. While former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the “fiscal arithmetic” of the Budget is “faulty”, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said it was “defeatist”, its proposals a “big let down”, and argued that Jaitley has failed the fiscal consolidation test.

Singh told The Indian Express: “This budget is high on projecting a bright picture but how will that be sustained by the underlying fiscal arithmetic? For example… farmers have been promised 50 per cent increase above MSP (minimum support price)…that by 2022, in the six-year period, farmers’ income will be doubled. These are all restating the President’s address. It is yet to be seen how these promises will be fulfilled.”

Chidambaram said with this Budget, it is “pretty much not possible” to achieve a growth rate of 7.5 per cent, as forecast by the Economic Survey for next fiscal.

“It is a defeatist budget. I think they have thrown in the towel,” Chidambaram said. “They have run out of ideas; they have run out of gas. It is a Budget of a government which has conceded that it has failed to address important issues in the last three years. Remember, the Economic Survey said at the end of four years we have failed to address three important areas: employment, education and agriculture…. What has been this government doing for the last thee years?”

On whether it was a populist Budget, he said, “I don’t think I can blame the Budget for being motivated by scoring a point in elections, but what worries me is that the fiscal arithmetic…may be faulty.”

Asked whether the Budget was reform-oriented, Singh said, “The word reform has been used and abused too much. I don’t want to comment on that. The real issue is: are we up the 8-per cent-plus growth path? The Finance Minister has said that this Budget aims towards that.

Whether the farm crisis is a thing of the past, if not? What is the strategy to deal with the farm crisis?” Pointing out more question marks, Singh said, “Agriculture, employment have been listed as worrying points in the Economic Survey as well. How is that to be tackled? Agriculture, education and jobs…in all this, I think, there can be question marks. Whether what has been promised or what has not been promised…there are question marks.” Chidambaram called the promise of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary healthcare a “big jumla”.

“The target group is 10 crore families. There is, as yet, no scheme. Assuming that each family will avail of Rs 50,000 (one-tenth of Rs 5 lakh), the amount required per year will be Rs 5 lakh crore. If the insurance companies will foot the bill, the premium at Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per family will require an outgo of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,50,000 crore per year. Is the FM serious?” he asked.

He said it was a big disappointment that the Finance Minister has failed the fiscal consolidation test, announced no measures to boost exports, revive agriculture, create jobs, boost investment and credit, given no tax relief and slashed allocations. “The FM failed the fiscal consolidation test,” he said. Asked whether a growth rate of 7.5 is achievable, Chidambaram said, “They will not achieve it in 2017-18.”

