Committed to complete current PMGSY target by 2019: No increase in allocation for rural roads scheme

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry was seeking a budgetary allocation of approximately Rs 80,000 crore for the next fiscal year to fund its highway expansion plan and create more construction sector jobs. The Road Transport and Highways Ministry was seeking a budgetary allocation of approximately Rs 80,000 crore for the next fiscal year to fund its highway expansion plan and create more construction sector jobs.

The government has decided not to increase the allocation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) from Rs 19,000 crore last year.

However, the total allocation for Road Transport and Highways Ministry has been increased from Rs 57,976 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 64,900 crore in 2017-18.

“We have committed to complete the current target under PMGSY by 2019. I have provided a sum of Rs 19,000 crores in 2017-18 for this scheme. Together with the contribution of states, an amount of Rs 27,000 crores will be spent on PMGSY in 2017-18,” said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

“The PMGSY is now being implemented as never before. The pace of construction of PMGSY roads has accelerated to reach 133 km roads per day in 2016-17, as against an average of 73 km during the period 2011-2014. We have also taken up the task of connecting habitations with more than 100 persons in Left-wing extremism affected blocks.”

The government has identified 2,000 kms of coastal connectivity roads for construction and development.

“This will facilitate better connectivity with ports and remote villages. The total length of roads, including those under PMGSY, built from 2014-15 till the current year is about 1,40,000 kms, which is significantly higher than previous three years,” the Finance Minister said.

“For transportation sector as a whole, including rail, roads, shipping, I have provided Rs 2,41,387 crore in 2017-18. This magnitude of investment will spur a huge amount of economic activity across the country and create more job opportunities,’’ the Finance Minister said in his budget speech.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Budget will give a big boost to infrastructure sector, specially highways.

He said highways sector continues to be a focus area for the government and announcements of multi-modal logistics parks and multi-modal passenger stations will be a game changer.

Terming the Budget as ‘revolutionary’, Gadkari said development of multi-modal transport hubs would help ease traffic congestion and bring down pollution.

He also lauded the top priority accorded in the budget to the growth of agriculture and rural sectors, and to weeding out of corruption and black money.

With PTI Inputs