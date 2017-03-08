Rajasthan budget: Soil health card to 1 lakh farmers, WiFi in 190 cities

A host of new schemes, including health care facilities for women, WiFi internet, soil health cards for farmers and sports academies, were on Wednesday announced in the Rajasthan budget for 2017-18. (Representational Image) A host of new schemes, including health care facilities for women, WiFi internet, soil health cards for farmers and sports academies, were on Wednesday announced in the Rajasthan budget for 2017-18. (Representational Image)

A host of new schemes, including health care facilities for women, WiFi internet, soil health cards for farmers and sports academies, were on Wednesday announced in the Rajasthan budget for 2017-18. Breast cancer screening facilities would be established in 14 districts at the cost of Rs 3.36 crore, while training in self defence would be provided to 3.6 lakh girls in the state schools.

WiFi facilities will be set up in 190 cities in next financial year, besides developing villages with population of more than 5,000 into ‘smart villages’, the government said in the budget statement.

It also announced constituting 1,000 women milk cooperative societies in the state.

The government has allocated Rs 100 crore to establish district hospital in Dholpur.

On the education front, it targets to increase admission in government schools by 32 per cent.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced new sports policy for the state. She said Bharatpur will get wrestling academy, while a volleyball academy will be established in Jhunjhunu.

In agriculture sector, one lakh farmers will get soil health cards, announced Raje in her third state budget.

In the next two years, ‘Global Rajasthan Agritech’ will be organised at divisional level. The state government will spend nearly Rs 3,156 crore in 2017-18. One lakh new rural electricity connections will be provided to the farmers.

However, contrary to the expectations, the state budget 2017-18 did not carry announcement of new districts, seventh pay commission to the state government employees and sops for women.