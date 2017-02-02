Budget 2017: Centre proposes new regulatory board to strengthen e-payment systems

With the growing number of digital transactions, the Budget has also put some focus on dealing with potential cyber-threats, especially to the financial sector. With the growing number of digital transactions, the Budget has also put some focus on dealing with potential cyber-threats, especially to the financial sector.

While on one hand the government is pushing the digital payments ecosystem, on the other it also aims to strengthen the grievance mechanism for the electronic payment systems by setting up Payments Regulatory Board in the RBI by replacing the existing Board for Regulation and Supervision of Payment and Settlement Systems (BPSS).

The six-member regulatory board would be headed by the RBI Governor. Prior to this announcement, the BPSS existed as a sub-committee of the RBI’s central board. The Ratan Watal committee on digital payments, which suggested that the BPSS be given an independent status, also suggested other amendments to the Payments and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 to include explicit mandate for open access and interoperability, consumer protection including penalties and independent appeal mechanism, regulations on systemic risks, among other issues.

In his speech on Wednesday, Jaitley said: “Government will undertake a comprehensive review of this Act and bring about appropriate amendments”.

Naveen Surya, chairman of the Payments Council of India, said: “As per recommendation of the Dr Ratan Watal Committee creating a Payment Regulatory Board within RBI is a great start. We believe additional direction towards bringing parity between physical cash and digital payment transactions, along with interoperability and access to a unified payment infrastructure, with absorption of merchant discount rates by the government to allow non-bank PSPs to directly access payments systems of (RTGS & NEFT) would also follow soon.” Surya was also a member of the Watal committee

With the growing number of digital transactions, the Budget has also put some focus on dealing with potential cyber-threats, especially to the financial sector. A Computer Emergency Response Team for the Financial Sector (CERT-Fin) has also been proposed to be established, which would work in close coordination with all financial sector regulators and other stakeholders. Currently, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is responsible for dealing with the country’s cyber-security issues.

“Linking regulatory authorities (SEBI and RBI) will help in the development of more comprehensive guidelines and regulations for financial services companies, significantly strengthen threat information sharing (and consequently detection) and compel them to increase their security spending as the CERT takes shape,” said Sivarama Krishnan, Leader, Cyber Security, PwC India.

However, the industry also believes that much more could have been done to strengthen the country’s cyber defences.

“We feel that the government should have also considered promoting start-ups in the digital payments and digital security areas. Secure digital transactions are the only way to sustain India’s habit of cashless payments,” said Bipin Preet Singh, founder and CEO of MobiKwik.