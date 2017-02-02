Well-off hit: Tax halved for below Rs 5 lakh, Rs 50 lakh-1 crore face 10 per cent surcharge

New Delhi: An official showing the copy of Union Budget 2017-18 at Parliament after its presentation in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo New Delhi: An official showing the copy of Union Budget 2017-18 at Parliament after its presentation in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo

While giving an income tax rebate of up to Rs 12,500 to all individuals, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget on Wednesday increased the tax burden on the rich by introducing a couple of surcharges.

Even as he halved the tax rate for income falling in the lowest tax bracket of Rs 2.5 lakh — Rs 5 lakh to five per cent, he created a new category for the rich by proposing to levy a surcharge of 10 per cent on individuals with net taxable income between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

In a similar move, while the the government refrained from cutting the tax rate for large corporates, it announced a 5 percentage point reduction in tax rate for companies with annual turnover of up to Rs 50 crore, which would benefit medium and small enterprises.

As a result of the additional surcharge of 10 per cent on the rich category, an individual having a net taxable income of Rs 51 lakh per annum, will have to pay an additional tax of Rs 1.25 lakh. Similarly, an individual with a net taxable income of Rs 99 lakh will have to bear an additional tax burden of Rs 2.73 lakh.

The move is likely to have an impact on an estimated 1.45 lakh individuals who fall in the income bracket of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore. The finance minister said that the surcharge is likely to give an additional revenue of Rs 2,700 crore to the government.

It is for the first time the government has introduced a surcharge of 10 per cent on income tax for individuals, HUF, association of person and body of individual whose income falls between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

In his budget speech, the finance minister said that as per the tax returns filed in 2015-16, the number of people showing income more than Rs 50 lakh in the entire country was only 1.72 lakh. The tax filing data for the year 2013-14 shows that the number of people who declared income above Rs 1 crore stood at just 24,942.

Until now, a surcharge of 15 per cent was levied on the super rich, who were defined as individuals having net taxable income of more than Rs 1 crore. A surcharge of 10 per cent was introduced for the first time in 2013-14 by the then finance minister P Chidamraman for individuals having a taxable income of Rs 1 crore. Later, Jaitley had, in his budget speech 2015-16, announced an increase in the surcharge to 12 per cent and then again raising it to 15 per cent in his budget speech 2016-17.

In another move that will hurt large investors the government proposed to levy 10 per cent tax on dividend income exceeding Rs 10 lakh to all resident persons, except domestic companies or trust or institutions.

At present, this tax is applicable only to individuals, Hindu undivided family (HUF) and firms. Experts say that now association of persons and body of individuals will also get covered by this and will have to pay tax.