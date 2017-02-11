Budget shows commitment to inclusive growth: CII

The CII Friday welcomed the state proposals to earmark Rs 50 crore for SMEs and Rs 100 crore for farmers in the Budget. “Overall, the budgetary proposals reaffirm the state’s commitment to aiding inclusive growth, which is in consonance with CII’s core values,” said state CII chairman Anil Vaswani.

“I am sure SMEs and MSMEs, arguably the biggest sources of jobs, will be very happy because many of them struggle for want of credit flow,” said Vaswani. Vaswani also lauded the decision to raise the ceiling of primary slab of VAT to Rs 20 lakh.

“The minister’s announcement on salary increments for aanganwadi workers and ASHA workers reflect the state government’s sincere will to improve health and education at the grassroots level, “ said Dr Rupali Basu, vice-chairperson, state CII.

In doing away with education and rural employment cess, the government has displayed its will to contain prices, she said.