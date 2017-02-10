Congress, Left to boycott Budget today, hold mock session in Assembly lobby

Left MLA’s coming out from house at West Bengal Assembly in Kolkata on Thursday. Express photo by Partha Paul.09.02.17 Left MLA’s coming out from house at West Bengal Assembly in Kolkata on Thursday. Express photo by Partha Paul.09.02.17

Protesting the alleged assault on Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan in the House on Wednesday, Congress and Left MLAs will boycott the Budget and hold a mock session on Friday, even as they jointly protested outside Assembly premises on Thursday. “We will boycott tomorrow’s Budget Session and place an alternative Budget in the Assembly lobby. Our party state president Adhir Chowdhury will be present,” said Congress MLA Manoj Chakraborty.

Echoing the same, Left Front Legislature Party leader and CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty said the state government was trying to bring in an Act which would help stifle the voice of the Opposition.

“We will formulate a symbolic two-page Budget which will address issues that have plagued the state under TMC rule,” Chakraborty said. Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi described the incident in the House on Wednesday as “unfortunate”.

On Wednesday, Mannan was hospitalised following a scuffle with security guards, who tried to forcibly remove him from the Assembly when he refused to leave after being suspended.

He was rushed to G D Hospital in Lenin Sarani, and a temporary pacemaker was placed on his chest. On Thursday morning, he was shifted to Apollo Gleneagles Hospital. Later, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee and Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee visited Mannan and prayed for his speedy recovery. “He had a type-1 heart blockage, after yesterday’s incident, he has developed a type-2 blockage. But he is stable now, and we have prayed for his speedy recovery.

As he is a veteran politician, we want to see him in the Assembly at the earliest,” Chatterjee said.

Mamata, however, did not wish to comment on the incident. Meanwhile, Congress activists staged protest rallies in various parts of the state. A road blockade was held, and a protest rally taken out by youth Congress activists in Esplande area. The Left Front also organised a protest rally in Esplande to protest against the alleged assault on Mannan.