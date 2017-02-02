Budget leaves Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Gujarat ‘disappointed’

An official showing the copy of Union Budget 2017-18 at Parliament after its presentation in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo An official showing the copy of Union Budget 2017-18 at Parliament after its presentation in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Reeling under the impact of demonetisation, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Gujarat looking for “financial hand-holding” from Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley were on Wednesday left disappointed after listening to his Budget presentation.

“The MSMEs in Gujarat have been struggling for a long time after demonetisation. We were looking for some help in the Budget to boost this sector, but there is nothing much for us,” said Bipin R Patel, president of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), which largely represents the MSMEs in the state. “There will not be too much advantage from the tax cut of about 5 per cent given to MSMEs. The upcoming implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) could negate this relief,” said Patel. Ceramics, Diamond and Jewellery units in the state have been facing closure after demonetisation.

In the Budget, Jaitley proposed to reduce the income tax on smaller companies with an annual turnover of up to Rs 50 crore to 25 per cent. The Finance Minister also said that presumptive tax would be lowered to 6 per cent from the earlier 8 per cent for the MSMEs with turnover of up to Rs 2 crore (non-cash means).

GCCI members felt that the MSME sector was on recovery path after demonetisation, and a little financial assistance by the government would have helped these industries. K T Patel, vice-president of the GCCI said, “The MSMEs in Gujarat have been facing liquidity problems, especially after demonetisation. The banks either deny us the money or they have a very sad approach when we seek loans… We will have to stand up on our own.”