Budget for Everyone

New Delhi: An official showing the copy of Union Budget 2017-18 at Parliament after its presentation in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo

The FY17 Budget numbers are in line with market expectations. The good thing is that despite a market cacophony, the budget has not deviated from its long term goal of fiscal consolidation. Interestingly, at Rs 5.46 lakh crore / 3.2 per cent of GDP, there is an absolute expansion in fiscal deficit by only Rs 12,258 crore, nearly equivalent to Rs 12,800 crore give way on account of personal income tax concessions. Thus the Budget is nicely balanced in terms of arithmetic.

For FY18, the Government Borrowing is budgeted at Rs 6.05 lakh crore and a net borrowing requirement is pegged at Rs 3.48 lakh crore taking into account repayments (adjusting for switch and buyback) of Rs 2.56 lakh crore. However, of this amount, buyback of Rs 75,000 crore is contingent on the receipts from securities against small savings at Rs 1 lakh crore. If the small saving collection doesn’t materialise, the drop in the G-Sec yield may not be significant from the current level.

There is something for everyone in the Budget. For the salaried class, there has been a tax cut from 10 per cent to 5 per cent for having income between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. There are around 1.38 crore tax payers /38 per cent of overall tax payers in this bracket (FY15) and this will directly benefit. This will result in across the board tax benefits of Rs 12,500 to all taxpaying individuals in the next fiscal. However, with an average deposit size of Rs3.31 crore in 1.48 lakh bank accounts post demonetisation, it is likely that the tax net will be significantly enlarged in the next fiscal paving the way for further reduction in rates. For example, if the taxpayer to voting population in India increases from 7 per cent currently to the desired 23 per cent, the average tax liability for every tax paying individual could get reduced by as much as 70 per cent.

Reducing corporate taxes for companies with an annual turnover up to Rs 50 crore will benefit 96 per cent of companies. Scaling up the Mudra target to Rs 2.4 lakh crore is a welcome step, though an even better way could have been to increase the credit limits from the maximum of Rs 10 lakh as off now.

The idea of introducing electoral bonds is a novel idea and possibly the first of its kind in the world. This will streamline and cleanse electoral funding. Banning cash transactions over Rs 3 lakh will allow the banks to focus on value based banking rather than purely transaction banking.

Abolition of FIPB Board will streamline FDI inflows. Providing infrastructure status to Affordable Housing and rationalisation of area will make the housing sector more competitive. This is a big step towards Government’s target of providing about 20 million houses across India by 2020. Along-with this, PM’s earlier announcement of creation of two new middle income categories (Loans of up to Rs 9 lakh and Rs 12 lakh will get interest subvention of 4 per cent and 3 per cent respectively in 2017) under PMAY in urban areas will be a major game changer as around 65 per cent of housing loan of 26 PSBs are in the slab of under Rs 25 lakh. Coupled with this, the reduction in lock in period for realisation of capital gains tax from 3 to 2 years will also reduce the real estate prices.

The Agriculture sector has also received specific focus in the Budget. For example, for Fasal Bima Yojana the cropped area coverage has been increased from the current 30 per cent to 50 per cent in FY19. The allocation has also been increased by 240 per cent. Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana has been implemented by 21 states during Kharif 2016. The sum insured under this Yojana has more than doubled from Rs 69,000 crores in Kharif 2015 to Rs 1,41,625 crores in Kharif 2016. This yojana makes it possible for small and medium farmers to afford an opportunity to cover risk at low premium rates.

India is at the cusp of a massive digital transformation and Government unveiled a series of post-demonetisation digital reforms – proposal to set up a payment regulatory board, encouraging digital payments at petrol pumps and hospitals, withdrawing service charges on railway e-tickets booked via IRCTC, launch of two new schemes to promote the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) cashless app and a proposal to unveiled biometric Aadhaar payment system. All these steps aims to garner 2,500 crore digital transactions across platforms including the united payment interface (UPI).