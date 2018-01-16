Budget expectations, telecom sector: Industry seeks relief under GST, import levies

The telecom industry has sought relief under GST as well as bringing down the tax withholding rates. (Picture for representation) The telecom industry has sought relief under GST as well as bringing down the tax withholding rates. (Picture for representation)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget 2018, the fifth of this government, on February 1, 2018. While major economic reforms have impacted various sectors over the past year, India Inc will expect a budget that can revive the sectors and the economy from the slowdown witnessed by demonetisation and rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

India’s GDP grew at 7.2 per cent in 2014-15 and reached an impressive 8 per cent in 2016-17. However, the Central Statistics Office concluded the growth rate dipped to 6.5 per cent for 2017-18 — the worst year for growth under the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government.

Here’s the telecom sector’s expectation from the Union Budget

“We expect that FY19 would be the year when the government realises the intended benefits of GST and demonetisation implementation. In the upcoming budget, we are hoping for some relief in terms of GST from the government,” said Suneet Singh Tuli, CEO and president of DataWind.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has sought reduction in GST applicable on telecom services and also to drop the tax withholding rate to 1 per cent over the discount that telecom companies provide to distributors for the sale of prepaid SIM cards.

COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews said: “It is important to understand and appreciate that the discount extended to pre-paid distributors is not a commission, as these distributors do not act as agents of telecom companies.”

Highlighting the need to boost manufacturing, Tuli, whose firm provides smart education services and educational tablets, said, “India as a country imports a large number of electronic goods from neighbouring countries. There should be a focus to substitute imports with domestic manufacturing. This can again be achieved with attractive tax slabs. We have some success in that field but the value addition is still low.There is a need to provide an edge to domestic manufacturing. Similarly, there are a lot of low-end items being imported, and if produced locally they present a good opportunity to indigenous companies by providing local employment.”

Tuli said in a statement on Monday that over the last fiscal, “we have seen a steep rise in prices due to GST from nil to 18 per cent. The GST rate for 7 -inch tablets is also at disparity with 6-inch smartphones, which have a 12 per cent, while both sets of products carry the same functionality. This made educational tablets costlier and unaffordable among low-income groups,” adding that “We look forward to reduction in GST on low-cost educational tablets from 18 per cent to 5 per cent and if possible remove it completely. We are hopeful that the process of GST refunds gets expedited thus helping to run the business with ease,” Tuli said.

Mathews differed and said, “The telecom sector is the biggest supporter of indigenous manufacturing, however, till such time as quality products at a competitive price are available in the country, at the scale that they are needed, the government needs to rethink its stand regarding customs duty on equipment, to ensure timely roll out of networks.”

“We hope this budget would be sympathetic towards the sector so as to resurrect the affected businesses again. Overall, we are hopeful for the new budget to create a conducive environment for new job creation, exports and future economic growth of the country,” Tuli added.

