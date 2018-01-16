Budget expectations, realty sector: ‘Govt should reduce GST rate on under-construction properties’

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget for the 2018-19 fiscal on February 1. Jaitley has already said the agriculture sector is the top priority for the government because the country’s economic growth is not “justifiable and equitable” unless the benefits are “clear and evident” in the farm sector.

As per latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) data, the country’s economic growth is expected to slow to a four-year low of 6.5 per cent in the 2017-18 fiscal, the lowest under the Narendra Modi-led government, mainly due to the poor performance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

Here’s the realty sector’s expectation from the Union Budget

The government should reduce GST rate on under-construction properties, implement single-window clearance for real estate projects and give industry status to the entire sector, PTI quoted property consultant ANAROCK as saying in its budget wishlist to boost demand. “The current government has done a lot for the Indian real estate industry, even when it was in the form of hard decisions like demonetisation and the disruptive but very necessary RERA,” ANAROCK Chairman Anuj Puri said in a report.

He said although government has taken proactive stance towards cleaning up and regulating the sector, there are still several policy-related pain points where the upcoming Union Budget can make a decisive difference.

“As of now, under-construction properties are levied a GST of 12 per cent, which is significantly higher than the previous taxes. The government should strive to make GST a tax-neutral proposition so as to help in reviving demand in the real estate sector,” Puri said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd