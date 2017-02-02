Budget 2107: Where are ideas for job creation, asks Opposition

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi aid that he was disappointed that the government did not say how it would create new jobs. (File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi aid that he was disappointed that the government did not say how it would create new jobs. (File Photo)

Opposition parties on Wednesday called the Union Budget disappointing and directionless. While Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said the Budget is a damp squib that lacks a clear vision, idea and steps to create new jobs, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury called it “contractionary”, which would not help accelerate economic growth and overcome “negative features” of demonetisation.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Rahul said that he was disappointed that the government did not say how it would create new jobs. “The main issue facing India today is jobs…. On that, there was absolutely nothing — no vision, no idea,” Rahul said. “For farmers (there is) absolutely nothing…we got a bit of a damp squib… There was no clear vision. There was some ‘sher-o shayari’ (poetry),” he said. He said the government wanted to make an impact with the Budget before the upcoming Assembly polls.

Senior CPI leader D Raja said the budget does not offer any hope of revival of the country’s economy. He said there is a decline in both revenue and capital expenditure.

CPM’s Yechury said, “The size of the budget has come down from 13.4 per cent of GDP of last year’s revised estimate to 12.7 per cent of GDP this year. The fiscal deficit target has been achieved through expenditure reduction. The total revenue receipts have come down from 9.4 per cent of GDP in 2016-17 revised estimate to 9 per cent of GDP in budget estimate of 2017-18,” he said.

The Congress and the Left parties also picked holes in the increased allocation to MGNREGA.

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “A controversial #Budget2017 which is clueless, useless, baseless, missionless and actionless. Heartless. No roadmap for the country or the future from a government that has lost all its credibility.”

Calling it a “completely political budget”, JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav said, “Farmers are reeling under financial problems, but no relief has been given to them.” JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called the Budget “disappointing” as it did not have anything for Bihar and farmers. “We are not getting our due from the Centre,’’ he said.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad criticised the Centre for doing away with Rail Budget. “The government has done so to avoid focussed debate on Railways,’’ he said.

BJD chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said, “People bore the brunt of demonetisation and I was expecting something spectacular for the common man.”