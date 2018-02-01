Budget 2018 LIVE updates: Arun Jaitley to present Modi govt’s last Budget in Parliament today

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley leaves the Finance Ministry and heads to Parliament to present the Budget on Thursday in New Delhi (Express Photo/Neeraj Priyadarshi) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley leaves the Finance Ministry and heads to Parliament to present the Budget on Thursday in New Delhi (Express Photo/Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget 2018 in Parliament on Thursday. Continuing with the trend from last year, the Railways Budget will be included in the General Budget. This is the last full Budget of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the country goes to polls in 2019. It is also the first since the government effected major economic reforms, including the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation.

The government on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2017-18 in Parliament, in which it pegged India’s growth at 7 and 7.5 in the upcoming financial year. GDP growth averaged 7.3 per cent for the period between 2014-15 to 2017-18, the highest among major global economies. Authored by Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, the survey added that there has been a significant increase in the number of indirect taxpayers following GST and demonetisation. Five things to look out for in today’s Budget

Union Budget 2018 LIVE updates

9.05 am: Jaitley has left the Ministry of Finance and is heading to Parliament to present the Union Budget this morning. This is the last full Budget of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the country goes to polls in 2019.

Union Budget 2018 LIVE updates: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley prepares the Budget at his office in North Block on Wednesday evening in New Delhi (Express Photo/Renuka Puri) Union Budget 2018 LIVE updates: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley prepares the Budget at his office in North Block on Wednesday evening in New Delhi (Express Photo/Renuka Puri)

9.00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget 2018 in Parliament today. Follow our LIVE blog for latest news and updates.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd