Budget 2018: List of items that will pinch your pockets and what will become cheaper

With Finance Minister hiking customs duty on mobile phones, TVs, edible vegetable oils and perfumes, be ready to shell out more for such imported items. Customs duty on mobiles and mobile parts has been hiked from 15 per cent to 20 per cent, which is likely to hit adoption of affordable phones. Customs duty on perfumes, dental hygiene, after-shave, deodorants, room deodorisers, preparations for use on hair has been doubled to 20 per cent, even though some items such as imported raw cashew nuts and accessories of cochlear implants will become cheaper.
Here is a list of imported items that will become costlier:
1) Cars and motorcycles
2) Mobile phones
3) Silver and gold
4) Vegetable, fruit juices, including orange and cranberry
5) Sunglasses
6) Miscellaneous food preparations other than soya protein
7) Perfumes and toilet waters
8) Sunscreen, suntan, manicure, pedicure preparations
9) Preparations for oral dental hygiene, denture fixative
10) Pastes and powders; dental floss
11) Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations,
12) Deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories, perfumery
13) Truck and Bus radial tyres
14) Silk Fabrics
15) Footwear
16) Coloured gemstones and imitation jewellery
17) Diamonds
18) Smart watches/wearable devices
19) LCD/ LED TV panels
20) Furniture
21) Mattresses
22) Lamps
23) Wrist watches, pocket watches, clocks
24) Tricycles, scooters, pedal cars, wheeled toys, dolls, kites
25) Video game consoles
26) Articles and equipment for sports or outdoor games, swimming pools and paddling pools
27) Cigarette and other lighters, candles
28) Edible/vegetable oils such as olive oil, groundnut oil
ALSO READ: Adoption of affordable mobiles to be hit, say analysts; 5G move lauded
The following is the list of imported items that will become cheaper:
1) Raw cashew nuts
2) Solar tempered glass or solar tempered glass used for manufacture solar panels/modules
3) Raw materials, parts or accessories used in making cochlear implants
4) Select capital goods and electronics such as ball screws and linear motion guides
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App