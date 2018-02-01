Budget 2018: List of items that will pinch your pockets and what will become cheaper

Budget 2018: Finance Minister has hiked the customs duty on imported cars and motorcycles. (File Photo) Budget 2018: Finance Minister has hiked the customs duty on imported cars and motorcycles. (File Photo)

With Finance Minister hiking customs duty on mobile phones, TVs, edible vegetable oils and perfumes, be ready to shell out more for such imported items. Customs duty on mobiles and mobile parts has been hiked from 15 per cent to 20 per cent, which is likely to hit adoption of affordable phones. Customs duty on perfumes, dental hygiene, after-shave, deodorants, room deodorisers, preparations for use on hair has been doubled to 20 per cent, even though some items such as imported raw cashew nuts and accessories of cochlear implants will become cheaper.

Here is a list of imported items that will become costlier:

1) Cars and motorcycles

2) Mobile phones

3) Silver and gold

4) Vegetable, fruit juices, including orange and cranberry

5) Sunglasses

6) Miscellaneous food preparations other than soya protein

7) Perfumes and toilet waters

8) Sunscreen, suntan, manicure, pedicure preparations

9) Preparations for oral dental hygiene, denture fixative

10) Pastes and powders; dental floss

11) Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations,

12) Deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories, perfumery

13) Truck and Bus radial tyres

14) Silk Fabrics

15) Footwear

16) Coloured gemstones and imitation jewellery

17) Diamonds

18) Smart watches/wearable devices

19) LCD/ LED TV panels

20) Furniture

21) Mattresses

22) Lamps

23) Wrist watches, pocket watches, clocks

24) Tricycles, scooters, pedal cars, wheeled toys, dolls, kites

25) Video game consoles

26) Articles and equipment for sports or outdoor games, swimming pools and paddling pools

27) Cigarette and other lighters, candles

28) Edible/vegetable oils such as olive oil, groundnut oil

The following is the list of imported items that will become cheaper:

1) Raw cashew nuts

2) Solar tempered glass or solar tempered glass used for manufacture solar panels/modules

3) Raw materials, parts or accessories used in making cochlear implants

4) Select capital goods and electronics such as ball screws and linear motion guides

