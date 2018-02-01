Budget 2018: Here is how India Inc rated Arun Jaitley’s budget

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget at Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo / TV Grab (PTI2_1_2018_000015B) New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget at Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo / TV Grab (PTI2_1_2018_000015B)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the current NDA government’s fifth and final budget on Thursday. Jaitley began his speech with the assertion that the Modi government “successfully implemented a series of structural reforms” that made India the “fastest growing economy. During the budget speech, Jaitley also re-announced the National Health Protection Scheme for 10 crore families – 50 crore people with eligibility decided by the socio-economic caste census. In a major relief to farmers, minimum support price (MSP) for all upcoming Kharif crops has been raised to 1.5 times the cost of production.

Here is how the corporate world has reacted to the budget

Hemant Joshi, Partner, Deloitte India: Overall the Union Budget 2018 is good for the telecom Industry. The setting up of 5G center in collaboration with IIT Chennai would help India being early adopter of the next generation technology rather than being a laggard. Rollout of 5 lakh Wi-Fi hotspots through a budget of 10k crore rupees could be an excellent move for improving connectivity in rural areas and hence bringing them under the ambit of applications and services rolled out under Digital India. Increase in customs duty on mobile phones from 15% to 20% will delay the adoption of affordable smartphones in India until the manufacturing of these handsets starts in India.

Dr. Keshab Panda, CEO & MD, L&T Technology Services: We welcome the government’s thrust on encouraging R&D pursuits in the areas of AI, machine learning, robotics and edge analytics. This move will further leapfrog the innovations in this space that is significantly driven by Indian companies and will place the country at the centre of global digital transformation focus.

Aashish Kasad, Partner and Consumer Products and Retail Sector Tax Leader, EY India: The Budget 2018 has continued to deliver on the Government’s stated development agenda of enhancing the rural economy and doubling the farmers income, supporting the poor and underprivileged, developing the infrastructure, promoting digital economy and prudent fiscal management.The expectation of altering the income-tax slabs for individuals which would have generated higher demand through more disposable income in the hands of the consumer, remains unaddressed. Overall, the budget has stayed the Government’s course of driving growth while trying to curtail the rise in fiscal deficit and inflation.

Ashwin Bhandari, CEO iVOOMi India: It’s a welcome initiative towards make in india, in last 2 years ecosystem in India has already taken first level growth and situation has improved a lot. All the required resources for making the phones in India are stable, hence this will fuel industry growth, boom localisation to next level.

Ashwini Aggarwal, Chairman, India Electronics & Semiconductors Association: Welcome measures for regulating regimes for venture capital funds and angel investors will ensure a further boost, especially to the start-up sector. Increased scholarships for select 1000 BTech students for PHDs at IITs and IISCs will strengthen domain knowledge and drive the innovation ecosystem.

Maulik Doshi, Partner, Transfer Pricing and Transaction Advisory Services, SKP Business Consulting LLP: Government is focusing on moving from “ease of doing business” to “ease of living” – This indicates active focus on macro-economic spending and long term focus of the government

Ranjit Punja, CEO & Co-Founder, Creditmantri.com: Digitisation and formalisation seems to be the mantra, with the Finance Minister stressing on the growing digital economy and increased allocation to aid digital transformation. The government initiating a new plan on NPAs also shows the importance of rising bad loans with India currently ranking 5th in the world. We hope that this plan would help shift focus on the importance of good credit as a countermeasure. By setting the target of disbursing Rs.3 lakh crore through the MUDRA Yojana for the next fiscal is a commendable step towards inclusive funding

