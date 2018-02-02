Budget 2018 gives new wings to aspirations of poor: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/ File) BJP president Amit Shah (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/ File)

Pitching the budget as the BJP government’s initiatives for farmers and rural sector, BJP president Amit Shah Thursday said it has given “new wings to aspirations” of the poor. “This budget gives new wings to the aspirations of the poor, farmers and the middle class. The #NewIndiaBudget will truly empower all sections of the society to attain prosperity,” Shah tweeted. He posted a number of tweets highlighting the significance of announcements made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the Budget.

The BJP chief said the “record allocation” to the rural sector and agriculture will lead to unprecedented rural development and agricultural growth and asserted that consistent focus on rural development and agriculture has been a hallmark of the government. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaitley for the “historic” step of raising MSPs to 1.5 times the costs incurred by farmers Shah said it showed the government’s commitment to farmers and doubling their income.

There is a “tremendous stress” on improving ease of living for the common man and this is happening with improving affordability and access, which will give boost to aspirants of common man, Shah said. Terming “Ayushman Bharat” as an unparalleled initiative to ensure health insurance as well as health assurance, Shah said protecting 10 crore families, which is about 40 per cent of India’s population, with a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family is a global first.

The Modi govt’s decision to provide eight crore LPG connections under the PM Ujjwala Yojana is a landmark decision and a testimony of its commitment towards woman empowerment and improving the quality of lives of poor, both urban and rural, the BJP chief said.

There are significant benefits to the MSME sector, which will not only give relief but also help small and medium entrepreneurs to achieve new heights of development, he said. “I thank the government for the budgetary allocation of Rs 3 lakh crore under Mudra Yojana for the year 2018-2019 that will boost employment generation. This will specially benefit the women, OBC, SC & ST, as so far 76 per cent of loan accounts are of women and more than 50 per cent belong to the SC, ST & OBC,” he said.

Reducing corporate tax to 25 per cent is a major initiative towards creating a competitive environment for doing business in India and is in line with global standards, he said. “The Modi govt has continuously improved fiscal deficit since its first budget. The target of 3.3 per cent for 2018-19 is another effort in the same direction and will certainly improve investors’ confidence in Indian economy,” he said.

The BJP is gearing up for crucial elections in some states later this year and the next general election. The BJP and its governments have been criticised for their failure to provide jobs and addressing concerns of farmers. Critics said that demonetisation and roll out of the GST have adversely affected the rural economy. The party is expected to face a tough battle in elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

