Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley’s rural-focused Budget can’t cheer up Dalal street

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s last full budget had the imprint of being a rural sector budget, targeted at dissipating the mounting pressure on the Narendra Modi government to address the discontent over falling farm incomes. The sops in the budget, coming ahead of the eight states polls this year and another four in the first half of 2019, alongside the general elections, came at the cost of a breach in the fiscal deficit target for 2017-18, with budget estimate of 3.2 per cent of GDP now being revised estimate 3.5 per cent of GDP.
A big dampener for the stock market was a reintroduction of the Long Term Capital Gains tax on gains of more than Rs 1 lakh in the equity market at a rate of 10 per cent. All gains up to today, however, will be grandfathered. The budget also extended the cut in the corporate tax rate introduced last year from 30 per cent to 25 per cent to companies clocking a turnover of up to 250 crores from Rs 50 crore. A comprehensive package was also offered to the MSME sector, which bore the brunt of demonetisation and hurried implementation of the goods and services sector (GST).
For the salaried taxpayers, however, there were no changes to IT structure for individuals, except a provision to allow standard deduction of Rs 40,000 for salaried taxpayers in lieu of existing medical and transport bills. The stock markets, which had risen during the initial farm announcements, ended nearly 464 points down at the time that budget speech, delivered partly in Hindi, was wrapped up, before making a sharp recovery of sorts in the following hour.
As part of the rural package, Jaitley announced a one-and-a-half times minimum support price of the cost of production for kharif crop for the farm sector, increased allocations to building rural infrastructure, health insurance for the poor that would potentially cover 500 million people, alongside schemes and allocations to kickstart jobs, more loans under MUDRA Yojana and the MSME sector package. The “farm livelihood” package had a cumulative allocation of Rs 14.34 lakh crore.
Even as he chose to slip on this year’s fiscal deficit target, Jaitley said the Government has revised its fiscal consolidation glide path and that the fiscal deficit target for 2018-19 was now pegged at 3.3 per cent of GDP against an earlier target of 3 per cent of GDP. The slippage in this year’s fiscal deficit target was despite the government having exceeded the disinvestment target for the current fiscal, with receipts of around Rs 1,00,000 crore against the targeted Rs 72,000 crore. A target of Rs 80,000 crore has been set for FY19.
Stating that MSMEs are a major engine of growth and employment, the FM has said he will soon announce measures for tacking bad loans in the SME sector. This comes amid concerns that the initial set of cases taken up under the insolvency and bankruptcy code are focused on the big corporates. Market regulator Sebi has been asked to prod larger companies to raise one-fourth of their debt requirement from the corporate bond market, a move that should help widen the Indian bond market.
The Finance Minister announced the expansion of airports capacity by five times to 1 billion trips per year. In November, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha had spoken of the government’s plans to expand air connectivity by establishing around 100 airports in the country, doubling the current number, in 15 years at an estimated investment of ?4 lakh crore. 70 of these proposed 100 airports were said to be in places where no air connectivity is there so far, while the remaining will be an expansion of existing facilities. Jaitley, in his Budget speech, also said that the Centre’s flagship regional connectivity scheme proposes to provide air connectivity 56 unserved airports and 37 unserved helipads going ahead.
- Feb 1, 2018 at 4:10 pmIt is a fantastic budget in that it addresses the unmet need for medical care of 10 crore families for whom medical expenses has always been a nightmare, also which ruined families financially for life. It is surprising that your headline missed this most important proposal in the budget. This has given the poor the security that they need, rather than doles and subsidies, which invariably go into the pockets of middlemen.Reply
- Feb 1, 2018 at 4:07 pmWhen a RICH LAWYER is made FINANCE MINISTER of India by BJP such debacles is bound to happen. ................. the bigger debacle will be when BJP led NDA is voted out of power in April 2019Reply
- Feb 1, 2018 at 3:51 pmGovt is planning to automate toll collections at 1000s of toll booths in the country. Why cant they be more forward looking and abolish all toll Booths. Govt has not talked of any allocation for new schools to be constructed, or new hospitals to be built. Such schemes serve dual purpose of providing employment alongwith well being of society???Reply
- Feb 1, 2018 at 3:42 pmAnother useless budget. Without any doubt left anymore, it sure now that dnkeys in this nation have passed the command to thugs!Reply
- Feb 1, 2018 at 3:41 pmGreat, the budge is out, now wait for this lawyer appointed FM to start tweaking it a la GST. Two more years before we can sing good riddance and be free of the curse of BJP on India.Reply
