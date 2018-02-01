Budget 2018: Exports seen growing at 15 per cent in FY 2017-18, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives in Parliament on Thursday to present the Union Budget 2018. (Express Photo/Ravish Tiwari) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives in Parliament on Thursday to present the Union Budget 2018. (Express Photo/Ravish Tiwari)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the country’s exports are likely to expand by about 15 per cent during the current fiscal. “Our exports are expected to grow at about 15 per cent in 2017-18,” he said while presenting Union Budget 2018-19.

The country’s merchandise shipments rose 12.36 per cent to $ 27.03 billion in December 2017. Cumulatively, exports during April-December 2017-18 grew by 12.05 per cent to $ 223.512 billion. Follow Budget 2018 LIVE Updates

Total exports value was recorded at $ 274.64 billion in 2016-17, up from $ 262.29 billion in the preceding year. Currently, the government provides export incentives through two schemes – merchandise and services export from India scheme.

In December last year, the government announced incentives worth Rs 8,450 crore to boost exports of goods and services, mainly from labour-intensive sectors.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2018 in Parliament on Thursday. This is the last full Budget of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the country goes to polls in 2019. It is also the first since the government effected major economic reforms, including the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The government on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2017-18 in Parliament, in which it pegged India’s growth at 7 and 7.5 in the upcoming financial year.

