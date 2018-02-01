Centre to breach fiscal deficit target of Gross Domestic Product by 30 basis points

India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley holds his briefcase as he arrives at the parliament to present the federal budget in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2018. (Source: REUTERS) India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley holds his briefcase as he arrives at the parliament to present the federal budget in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2018. (Source: REUTERS)

The Centre will breach its fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per cent of Gross Domestic Product by 30 basis points for the financial year 2017-18. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday pegged the Revised Estimate for fiscal deficit for 2017-18 at 3.5 per cent. For the next financial year, the government has committed to bring down the fiscal deficit to 3.3 per cent, against the earlier plan of cutting it to 3 per cent by March 2019. Follow Budget 2018 LIVE updates

The estimates are roughly in line with the market expectations of the deficit overshooting its target by 20-30 basis points. The yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond was trading 5 basis points higher at 7.49 per cent from its opening level on Thursday. Even as the bonds turned negative, the market was relived that the pre-election year budget was not populist.

“In 2017-18, Central Government will be receiving GST (Goods and Service Tax) revenues only for 11 months, instead of 12 months. This will have fiscal effect. There has also been some shortfall in Non-Tax revenues on account of certain developments, including deferment of spectrum auction. A part of this shortfall has been made up through higher direct tax revenues and bigger disinvestment receipts,” Jaitley said.

Shortfall in the non-tax revenues and indirect tax collections will be slightly covered by higher receipts from stake sales in state-owned companies. The government has pegged the receipts from disinvestment at Rs 1 lakh crore for the current year, against the Budget Estimate of Rs 72,500 crore. The total Revised Estimates for expenditure in 2017-18 are Rs 21.57 lakh crore as against the Budget Estimates of Rs 21.47 lakh crore.

The government expects the economy to grow 6.75 per cent in the year to March, although it is expected to pick up to 7.0 to 7.5 per cent in the next fiscal year. Jaitley said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government “have always attached utmost priority to prudent fiscal management and controlling fiscal deficit.” From 4.4 per cent of the GDP in 2013-14, the fiscal deficit was brought down to 4.1 per cent in 2014-15, 3.9 per cent in 2015-16, and to 3.5 per cent in 2016-17, the minister said.

The government has accepted a key recommendation of the Fiscal Reform and Budget Management Committee suggesting the government to bring down its debt to GDP ratio. “In order to impart unquestionable credibility to the Government’s commitment for the revised fiscal glide path, I am proposing to accept key recommendations of the Fiscal Reform and Budget Management Committee relating to adoption of the Debt Rule and to bring down Central Government’s Debt to GDP ratio to 40%. Government has also accepted the recommendation to use Fiscal Deficit target as the key operational parameter, “ Jaitley said.

