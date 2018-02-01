Budget 2018: Putting surplus money in hands of middle-class taxpayer every budget, says Arun Jaitley

Budget 2018: Presenting the Budget, Arun Jaitley termed note ban as celebratory reward to honest taxpayers. Budget 2018: Presenting the Budget, Arun Jaitley termed note ban as celebratory reward to honest taxpayers.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday presented the fifth and last full budget of the NDA government before next year’s general election and announced a slew of measures for the agriculture and rural sectors, a new health insurance scheme for the poor and some relief in income tax for the salaried class and senior citizens. He said India is firmly on course to achieving over 8 per cent growth and becoming the world’s fifth largest economy.

The Budget was viewed as a litmus test for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to maintain fiscal discipline without stifling economic growth ahead of general election next year. However, Jaitley said the fiscal deficit will overshoot to 3.5 per cent from the earlier estimate of 3.2 per cent in the current fiscal, which ends on March 31. The target has been fixed at 3.3 per cent for 2018-19 as against the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act target of 3 per cent.

Here are the highlights from Jaitley’s post-budget presser:

4.30 pm: Finance Ministry stated that the NITI Aayog will devise a mechanism to increase the Minimum Support Price for crops to 1.5 times of production cost in budget. It will be done in consultation with the states, it said.

4.25 pm: The contribution of the salaried class has been recognised for the first time, said Jaitley. “Step by step, in every budget, I have been putting surplus money in the hands of the middle-class taxpayer,” he added.

4.20 pm: Confident of limiting the fiscal deficit target for 2018-19 within 3.3 percent: FM Arun Jaitley.

4.15 pm: The Budget proposes an institutional mechanism to fix the emoluments of the elected members, thereby addressing the criticism that they fix their own salaries: Jaitley

4.10 pm: Hailing the National Health Protection scheme as world’s largest healthcare programme, Jaitley said it will cover 10 crore poor and vulnerable families. Under the scheme, 10 crore families will be provided Rs 5 lakh cover per family annually for treatment.

4.05 pm: Agriculture and rural economy have been given high priority in the new budget: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

