Budget 2018: Putting surplus money in hands of middle-class taxpayer every budget, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday presented the fifth and last full budget of the NDA government before next year’s general election and announced a slew of measures for the agriculture and rural sectors, a new health insurance scheme for the poor and some relief in income tax for the salaried class and senior citizens. He said India is firmly on course to achieving over 8 per cent growth and becoming the world’s fifth largest economy.
The Budget was viewed as a litmus test for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to maintain fiscal discipline without stifling economic growth ahead of general election next year. However, Jaitley said the fiscal deficit will overshoot to 3.5 per cent from the earlier estimate of 3.2 per cent in the current fiscal, which ends on March 31. The target has been fixed at 3.3 per cent for 2018-19 as against the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act target of 3 per cent.
Here are the highlights from Jaitley’s post-budget presser:
4.30 pm: Finance Ministry stated that the NITI Aayog will devise a mechanism to increase the Minimum Support Price for crops to 1.5 times of production cost in budget. It will be done in consultation with the states, it said.
4.25 pm: The contribution of the salaried class has been recognised for the first time, said Jaitley. “Step by step, in every budget, I have been putting surplus money in the hands of the middle-class taxpayer,” he added.
4.20 pm: Confident of limiting the fiscal deficit target for 2018-19 within 3.3 percent: FM Arun Jaitley.
4.15 pm: The Budget proposes an institutional mechanism to fix the emoluments of the elected members, thereby addressing the criticism that they fix their own salaries: Jaitley
4.10 pm: Hailing the National Health Protection scheme as world’s largest healthcare programme, Jaitley said it will cover 10 crore poor and vulnerable families. Under the scheme, 10 crore families will be provided Rs 5 lakh cover per family annually for treatment.
4.05 pm: Agriculture and rural economy have been given high priority in the new budget: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 1, 2018 at 5:32 pmJaitly is a failed minister, He made Ex service men to weep, for OROP, He was fully responsible for faulty implementation of demonetization. Now he has alienated BJP's core voter, the middle class. He has failed on petroleum product rising prices.Reply
- Feb 1, 2018 at 5:12 pmJaitley and Modi are just banking on the Hind senntiment to carry them through 2019.Yet again he has promised everything with nothing to show for what was done in 3 years.Jaitley must tell us is advanced anti collusion device installed as proposed in 2014,has Signal exchage been revamped as on date as promised in 2015,How many Unmanned Rail crossings remain ,have you already done away with unmanned crossings as promised in 2015,How many Rakes have u replaced since 2014,How much electrification has been done since 2014.How much of the 723000 cr spending plan laid out by Suresh Prabhu been done.Arre Sir can you tell us how many of the AIIMS Announced since 2014 are done and working.Sir the PM says that Chandrayan/Isro/Longest bridge in Assam/Tunnel in Jammu/Banihal rail link in Jandk,Metro in Lucknow/Delhi/Hyd and Kochi are all his Govts doing.But u havent installed a statue in Gujarat of the SARDAR.How long will be saying you intend to and you plan to.Reply