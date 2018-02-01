Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley announces 11 lakh crore for farm credits, committed to double farmers’ income

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented his fifth Union budget in Lok Sabha today. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented his fifth Union budget in Lok Sabha today.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2018-19 in Parliament today. This budget, Jaitley’s fifth, is the last full budget of this NDA government before India goes to polls for the General Elections in 2019. This is the first budget after big-ticket economic reforms like the Goods and Services Tax, dynamic fuel pricing, mega PSU bank recapitalisation and more.

This budget session kicked off on January 29 when Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian tabled the Economic Survey 2017-18 in Lok Sabha. The survey predicted India’s economy to revive after the slowdown of 2017 and pegged India’s GDP growth rate forecast at 7-7.5 per cent.

The budget, as expected, gave massive relief schemes to the agriculture sector. Agriculture slowed down in the past couple of years due to poor monsoons, farm loan woes and demonetisation and this budget reasserted its resolve to double farmers income along with massive economic aid packages.

Here are the agriculture sector highlights from Union Budget 2018-19:

Emphasis to double income for farmers, increase production from same land parcels

Minimum support price (MSP) for all upcoming Kharif crops to be 1.5 times the cost of production

If market prices are lower than MSP, government would procure farm produce or ensure farmers get right prices

Agricultural market and infra fund to be set up with corpus of Rs 2,000 will be created for to help 22,000 gramin agricultural markets and 585 APMCs

Cluster development model for farm sector, agricultural commodities to be on futures market, push for organic farming

Allocation for Food Processing Ministry doubled

Operation Green to produce farmer producer organisation, logistics, warehousing etc with allocation of Rs 500 crore

Export of agri commodity liberalised to meet India’s agricultural exports potential of $100 billion

Kisan credit cards to fisheries and animal husbandry farmers, restructured national bamboo mission with corpus of Rs 1,290 crore

Govt to encourage states to ensure surface solar power produced by farmers is purchased by utilities firms

Rs 10,000 crore allocated to set up two funds for promotion of fisheries and animal husbandry

Favourable taxation treatment for farmer producers organisations

Credit to farmers raised to Rs 11 lakh crore for upcoming fiscal

Special scheme to manage crop residue

Loans to self help group for women to increase to Rs 75,000 crore

Allocation to National Livelihood Mission of Rs 5,750 crore

Rs 14.34 lakh crore from extra and non-budgetary resources for housing and infrastructure in rural areas.

